The Max series The Pitt has become one of the most popular series on television in just a short time, and its success on streaming clearly shows that fans are champing at the bit for more. That's probably exactly why on the very same day as this writing, the hit medical drama has been renewed for a second season. The show, starring Noah Wyle, has steadily been climbing the streaming charts, and was the most-streamed show on Max and television in general for the week ending Feb. 14, according to FlixPatrol. This momentum will likely keep going as new episodes of The Pitt are released.

The show's streaming success is unsurprising given that it has been the top show on Max for days. The series still has seven episodes of its 15-episode first season to go, with episodes set to premiere on Max weekly through the beginning of April. The Pitt has also been widely acclaimed by critics and fans alike, as the show currently has a 76% audience score and 93% critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Pitt stars Wyle as Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch, an attending physician at Pittsburgh's fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. The show follows the ups-and-downs of life in the hospital, as Dr. Robby works to help save lives while also dealing with the long lasting effects of his mother's death from COVID-19. The show, which also stars Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Tracy Ifeachor, Taylor Dearden, and more, depicts a single shift at the hospital, with each episode taking place over the course of one hour.

Wyle Also Starred in 'ER'