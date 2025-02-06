Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Pitt.

At first, I was skeptical about watching Max's new medical drama, The Pitt. Anyone who's ever been in a hospital emergency room knows that it can be a place filled with suffering. I worried that it would be too heartwrenching to watch all of these life-or-death, high-stakes moments play out at such a fast-paced, intense speed. If you've ever had any health problems, even just viewing hospital scenes like this can be a bit traumatizing. However, I decided to still give The Pitt a shot, and I'm so glad I did. Because even though there are plenty of tragic circumstances taking place at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital (nicknamed The Pitt), there's also some humor, courtesy of one Dr. Dennis Whitaker (Gerran Howell), who makes the show a must-watch for me every week.

Dr. Whitaker and His Scrubs Offer Much-Needed Comic Relief in 'The Pitt'

Dr. Whitaker is a fourth-year medical student who starts work at The Pitt in Episode 1. He's lacking confidence, and even though he's consistently trying his best, his first shift is a challenging one. He befriends one of his patients, who tragically suffers a cardiac event, and dies. Whitaker tries valiantly to save him, even performing CPR well after it's clear that the patient won't survive. This man is the first patient Whitaker has lost, and it hits him hard. But after this event, Whitaker unwittingly becomes the comedic relief for The Pitt. In a series of mishaps, Whitaker's scrubs get doused in something gross, and he's forced to get another pair from the vending machine over and over again.

In Episode 3, Whitaker is tasked with getting Mylanta for a patient. However, he hilariously forgets to check that the cap is screwed on the bottle, shakes it, and finds himself covered in white goo. After that, it seems like every time Whitaker is on-screen, he's having to change his scrubs. In Episode 5 alone, he has to change twice. First, he gets covered in blood after hitting an artery during a wound debridement. He grabs another pair of scrubs, only to discover that the only pair left in his size is the color the morgue workers have to wear. He's already feeling pretty demoralized when his next patient (a teen who's suffering complications from a tonsillectomy) spews blood all over him. No matter how hard he tries, it seems like the universe is determined to keep Whitaker humble (and covered in bodily fluids).

This Running Gag on 'The Pitt' Provides a Necessary Levity To the Show