Even though The Pitt is a streaming-exclusive series, it has a lot of elements that can make you think it isn't. With a bigger episode count than most streaming shows — Season 1 will end in Episode 15 — and a specific day and hour to release new episodes, the medical series' release strategy mirrors one that TV fans are familiar with on network television. In a new interview with Vulture, Max CEO Casey Bloys explained that this is by design.

During the interview, Bloys commented that he sees "appointment television" as something that audiences resonate with and that the plan for future seasons of The Pitt and other Max shows is to use the same release window so that fans know when to expect new episodes — much like it happens with procedural hit shows like Chicago Fire, Tracker, Law & Order and several others. The CEO also revealed that he was "very intentional about wanting a network-style show," which is why The Pitt strays from the traditional streaming format. He stated:

"When I started with the Max platform, I said, 'Why are we releasing shows at midnight?' and I got some answer like, 'Well, when we report the numbers, you want as much data from the night before as possible, blah, blah, blah…' It didn’t make a lot of sense. People like appointment television. Now look, the majority of the people watching 'The Pitt' or 'The White Lotus' will watch off premiere night. But I do think there is something significant about having a day and time for release. We’ve all gotten a bit more savvy about how and when people are watching on streaming and how to measure that. So, I believe in releasing shows on a Thursday night or Sunday night."

Is 'The Pitt' Returning For Season 2?

Of course, the consistent release strategy isn't the only reason why The Pitt became a massive streaming hit. From the start, the show has managed to keep audiences engaged by following a real-time format in which each episode covers roughly an hour of Dr. Robby's (Noah Wyle) challenging shift in the emergency room of the underfunded and understaffed fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

The show has already landed a Season 2 renewal, and Bloys also revealed how long the hiatus is going to be after Season 1 ends: the next batch of episodes will start rolling out in January 2026. From the looks of it, Max is sticking with the same release window for as long as the series continues running.

Max drops new episodes of The Pitt on Thursdays at 9 P.M. ET.