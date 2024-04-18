The Big Picture The Platform 2 promises a new law, but can justice truly prevail in the dystopian hell?

It is time to return to the uncomfortable reality of Netflix’s The Platform. New images have been released of the follow-up film, The Platform 2. The first film took Netflix by storm when it premiered in 2020. Depicting not just the harrowing subject of a dystopian prison, but also hammering home a socially conscious message, the film was primed for a follow-up. Netflix has since released stark imagery accompanied by a brief synopsis of the sequel film.

“A mysterious figure has managed to establish a new law in The Platform, but can justice truly be enforced in hell? And who will enforce it? Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and starring Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian.”

The two images are disconcerting, featuring prisoners in a disturbing red filter. The first features Milena Smit in an unidentified role. Known for her role in The Snow Girl, the newcomer to the franchise sits on a bed, looking forlorn. The following image shows Hovik Keuchkerianm as another mysterious character. Draped in a blanket and staring upward, this photo portends the horror that the characters are about to endure. Many plot details are being kept under wraps, but if one thing is for certain, it is that The Platform 2 will be another journey into the director's worldview of society.

What Is Expected From ‘The Platform 2?’

Though information is scarce, director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia gave a tiny tidbit about what can be expected from the upcoming film. The filmmaker is the mastermind behind the flagship film, which put its characters in a horizontal prison, starving for scraps. Gaztelu-Urrutia teased to Netflix how the new film will differ from the previous.

"We started production of the film full of enthusiasm, eager to extend the universe of The Platform with a plot full of surprises, obstacles, new characters... and old friends. We want this second installment to be an exciting physical journey that allows us to go into the darkness, into that place where we are afraid to look.”

The director’s comments invite more questions and are probably intended to be vague. The most exciting prospect is that The Platform 2 won’t just be an entirely separate story. Gaztelu-Urrutia hints that viewers may see some characters that appeared in the first film. This information indicates that the sequel takes place in the same pit and probably at a time comparable to the first. As for who viewers can expect to return to the series, there are many contenders. A number of the prisoners in the pit could still be present in the sequel. But perhaps the most heartbreaking theory is that the little girl from the end of The Platform is somehow still confined there.

The Platform 2 is currently in production and does not yet have a release date on Netflix. Viewers can revisit the movie that started it all on the same platform.

