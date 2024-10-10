After being released less than a week ago, Netflix’s The Platform 2 hasn’t been a favorite of many as it has gained way worse reviews than its predecessor, The Platform. Even so, the Spanish horror production appears to be doing well on the streamer by surprisingly receiving higher viewership days after joining the catalog. Released on October 4, The Platform 2 comes about half a decade after The Platform and so far has a 42% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a disappointing 27% approval rating from audience members on the site.

According to the latest streaming numbers from Netflix, which ComicBook recently shared, The Platform 2 is the most-watched movie globally, from September 30 through October 6, surpassing other titles that have been on the streaming platform much longer. It was viewed for 32.6 million hours over the weekend, outperforming everything else on Netflix last week. Following behind the sci-fi movie as the second most-watched on Netflix in that span is the new action-comedy Trouble, with a little over 16 million hours viewed.

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, The Platform 2 returns to the world of The Platform, a large, tower-style prison-like structure that houses several criminals and willing participants. Netflix teased the film as such:

As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?

The Cast & Crew of 'The Platform 2'

Gaztelu-Urrutia, who helmed The Platform, returned to direct The Platform 2, which he also co-wrote alongside David Desola, Pedro Rivero, and Egoitz Moreno. Producers include the director once more, Carlos Juárez and Raquel Perea. As for the cast, which features different faces from its predecessor, Milena Smet (The Girl in the Mirror) and Hovik Keuchkerian (Money Heist) lead the ensemble as Perempuan and Zamiatin, respectively. They are joined by Natalia Tena (Harry Potter), Óscar Jaenada (Cantinflas), Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan and Zorion Eguileor.

