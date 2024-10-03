Every now and then, a foreign language film demands the attention of the world and roars to success against many tough odds. In 2019, and helped by a global crisis that left everyone in need of Netflix, that surprise hit came in the form of Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's The Platform, a politically charged dystopian thriller from Spain.

After praise at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it even managed to pick up the People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness, The Platform was an instant hit with global audiences on Netflix, even being watched by over 56 million households in just four weeks. Now, capitalizing on that success as they so often do, Netflix is ready and waiting for a sequel. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at everything we know about The Platform 2.

Image via Netflix

Officially, the sequel to the 2019 hit will debut on Friday, October 4, 2024. This date marks the US arrival of several exciting new movies, including the new British comedy The Radleys, an emotional exploration of alcoholism in The Outrun starring Saoirse Ronan; Shudder's V/H/S/Beyond, the re-scheduled White Bird, and, most excitingly, the return of Joaquin Phoenix in his Academy Award-winning role as Arthur Fleck alongside Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie À Deux.

Where Can You Watch 'The Platform 2'?

Image via Netflix

After becoming an unexpected hit for indie production companies thanks to its success at TIFF, the Spanish thriller The Platform found itself a home on Netflix after the streamer acquired distribution rights worldwide. Now, the second outing is set to stream once again on the platform, with Netflix now holding exclusive rights. The Platform 2 is one of two horror-esque features heading to Netflix on Friday, October 4, with Greg Jardin's blend of comedy and frights in It's What's Inside making its streaming bow, with the pair making for a wonderful armchair double feature.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Platform 2'?

Officially released on September 19, a clip of the upcoming thriller was released by Netflix, and you can watch it above. As part of their Geek Week festivities, Netflix showcased this brooding, captivating clip to get the blood of fans pumping and anticipation racing for the sequel. This clip was chosen specifically as it finally announced the names of the central characters, a piece of information that had been kept tightly under wraps until this point. In the caption of the clip, Netflix wrote,

"The names of the leading characters in the new film by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia have been revealed. Who is Zamiatin? What motivated Perempuán to enter the platform? Find out in this exclusive preview."

However, the fun wasn't going to stop anytime soon for The Platform lovers, as, just four days later, on September 23, a full trailer was finally released, available to watch above. Tension is clearly the order of the day with this trailer, as the overwhelming atmosphere of the claustrophobic first installment looks set to return. However, this time the stakes (or should that be steaks) seem higher, with the food-based fight for freedom taken up a notch or two after the eye-popping crusade of Goreng (Iván Massagué) in the first outing. Under the trailer, Netflix accompanied a logline that reads,

"Upon entering the platform, each new resident selects a dish of food. Everyone appears to follow an unwritten rule: each person only eats from their chosen dish, ensuring the food reaches all levels. But is this system truly fair?"

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Platform 2'?

Image via Netflix

In a move that many other franchises might be too scared to make, The Platform looks to be swapping out its entire cast for a fresh batch of faces, some of which might seem recognizable. Leading the ensemble are the duo of Milena Smet as Perempuan and Hovik Keuchkerian as Zamiatin, with the former no stranger to a Netflix original having appeared in the likes of The Girl in the Mirror and The Snow Girl, and the latter an alum of hit shows such as Money Heist, The Night Manager, and Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. Joining this duo in the Platform 2 ensemble are Natalia Tena (Harry Potter) and Óscar Jaenada (Cantinflas), with much of the rest of the ensemble still kept tightly under wraps. To get a full feel for the residents of the sequel's Vertical Self-Management Center, you'll have to check out the film when it arrives.

What Is 'The Platform 2' About?

Image via Netflix

Information regarding the specifics of the plot for The Platform 2 has, like much other news surrounding the sequel, been kept quiet, with Netflix only releasing a teasing logline on their platform that reads:

As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?

Who Is Behind 'The Platform 2'?

Image via Netflix

There's been a lot of consistency kept between The Platform and its sequel behind the scenes, alongside the addition of more talent in the writing room. Director Gaztelu-Urrutia is back to helm the production, with writers David Desola and Pedro Rivero now joined by Gaztelu-Urrutia and Egoitz Moreno. Producers on the project include Gaztelu-Urrutia, Carlos Juárez, and Raquel Perea.