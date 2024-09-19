Netflix’s thought-provoking horror franchise is on its way back as audiences will soon have their chance to fall into The Platform 2 when the movie arrives on the streamer in just a few short weeks. In the meantime, as part of their Geek Week festivities, Netflix has served up a piping hot trailer to give audiences more of an idea what to expect from the follow-up film. Starring Milena Smit (The Snow Girl), Hovik Keuchkerian (Money Heist), Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones), and Óscar Jaenada (Luis Miguel: The Series), the Spanish-language feature promises more twists, turns, and bottomless hunger.

In The Platform 2, audiences will return to the hopeless vertical prison where they’ll watch cellmates team up for survival. The system appears to be the same, a platform transports food between floors with those housed at the top receiving the most and those on the bottom the least or - oftentimes - nothing by the time the platform reaches their level. Every month, cellmates are assigned a new floor to survive on, constantly shifting the class system. The upcoming film will see a new leader lord over the Platform, and will also introduce audiences to a new protagonist who will attempt to unite their peers and stand against the way the feeding system works. But this time around, the stakes will be higher as, unbeknownst to the eater, some food will prove to be deadly.

Those who tuned in for The Platform know that the movie left the end up to the audience’s interpretation. It’s unclear if we’ll learn more about the mysterious girl from the final minutes or if any of the characters from the movie will return for the sequel. What we do know is that filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia will once again hold up a mirror to the broken class system and how the wealth gap pushes so many into disparity.

What Else Has Netflix Released for Geek Week?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Netflix fans out there with the streamer dropping teasers, news, and more everywhere you look. Along with The Platform 2, audiences have returned to another cutthroat world through some promotional material for Squid Game Season 2, caught a sneak peek of Zack Snyder’s animated series, Twilight of the Gods, feasted their eyes on both new images for The Dragon Prince, and a first-look trailer for Wolf King.

The week isn’t over yet, so keep your eyes peeled for more to roll out and check out the trailer for The Platform 2 above. In the meantime, you can get caught up on the original film now streaming on Netflix.

The Platform Release Date March 20, 2020 Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Cast Ivan Massagué , Zorion Eguileor , Antonia San Juan , Emilio Buale Runtime 94 minutes Main Genre Thriller

