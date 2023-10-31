The Big Picture The Player is a satirical film that takes a critical look at the business side of Hollywood and features an impressive cast of Oscar winners.

While many of us like to say that we don't care about the Oscars and other similar award shows, the fact is that many of us do care at least a little bit about the Oscars. It's okay to admit it, even if it might make you sound or feel uncool. In an increasingly divided world, maybe there's an inclination to either like the Oscars or hate them. But it's perfectly okay to be somewhere in between, or somebody who gets behind the biggest award show in Hollywood sometimes (like in the years when movies like Parasite or Everything Everywhere All at Once won big) while bemoaning how wrong Oscar voters get things in other years (see the years that Crash and Green Book came away with Best Picture wins). And if you care at least a little about the Academy Awards and those who've won trophies throughout the show's history, perhaps you've wondered what movie out there contains the most Oscar winners. The answer is a little tricky, because if you're to include documentaries, then it's 2012's Side by Side, which explores traditional film versus digital and, through numerous interviews, features 16 Oscar winners. But for non-documentary feature films, the record for most Oscar winners appearing in a single movie goes to 1992's The Player.

One of Robert Altman's most acclaimed and popular films, The Player takes a satirical look at the business side of Hollywood and happens to feature one of the most impressive casts ever assembled for an American movie. Granted, many of the Oscar winners who appear in The Player play themselves and are also featured in cameo roles, but even so, everyone's acting here, rather than being interviewed or appearing in stock footage. There are well over 100 people who appear throughout the film - either as fictional people or as fictionalized versions of themselves - and of those, there are 13 Oscar winners, one Honorary Oscar winner, and an additional 14 people who've received Oscar nominations without wins. It utilizes all these talented people for various reasons throughout and overall stands as a clever and entertaining satirical film and one that only seems to get better (and perhaps even more relevant) with age.

What's the Plot of 'The Player'?

Given The Player takes place in Hollywood and follows a fictional studio executive (Tim Robbins), the plentiful appearances from famous people throughout feel appropriate. Robbins (one of the film's numerous Oscar winners, as he won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for 2003's Mystic River) is at his best here, with his character being targeted early on by a series of postcards that contain increasingly dramatic death threats. As Robbins's character, Griffin Mill has turned down scripts from countless writers in the past, there's a sense of paranoia and mystery instantly established. Mill is increasingly anxious about who he could've wronged, and he more or less unravels psychologically throughout the first act of The Player, committing a crime of his well before the halfway point, which then puts him in an even worse position mentally and emotionally.

The Player is perhaps at its best throughout the first act, especially because that's the part of the film that contains an incredibly memorable one-take sequence. The film opens with an elaborate unbroken take that plays out over approximately eight minutes, which immediately thrusts viewers into the world of the film while establishing its self-aware comedy. The camera wanders between humorous conversations playing out behind the scenes at a Hollywood studio, with Mill hearing a pitch about a ridiculous-sounding sequel to The Graduate while other characters discuss famous long takes from film history, including those found in Touch of Evil's opening sequence and throughout Alfred Hitchcock's Rope. It's not subtle, but such humor does instantly establish The Player's self-aware comedic nature, while also serving as an immersive and instantly engaging look into the everyday life of the film's main character.

How Many Oscar Winners Does 'The Player' Feature?

Throughout this tense yet comedic film about the film industry, Griffin Mill constantly comes into contact with famous - and sometimes Oscar-winning - people. The vast majority of these Oscar winners appear in cameos where they portray themselves, including the likes of (take a deep breath), Jack Lemmon (won acting Oscars for Mister Roberts and Save the Tiger), Susan Sarandon (won an acting Oscar for Dead Man Walking), Julia Roberts (Erin Brockovich), Rod Steiger (In the Heat of the Night), Anjelica Huston (Prizzi's Honor), Cher (Moonstruck), Louise Fletcher (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), James Coburn (Affliction), Joel Grey (Cabaret), and Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God). Plus, as mentioned before, one actor who's won an Honorary Academy Award appeared as themselves: Harry Belafonte.

But wait, that's not all! Some Oscar winners featured in The Player don't play fictional versions of themselves, and instead play... well, just fictional people. Tim Robbins, as previously mentioned, is one, and the other two are Sydney Pollack (who won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for Out of Africa) and Whoopi Goldberg (who won for Ghost). Goldberg's Oscar win is referenced for comedic purposes in a joke that's perhaps the most on-the-nose in The Player outside the opening long take. Her character, Detective Susan Avery, is investigating who's behind the crime Griffin Mill commits early in the film, and is introduced - right before she first meets Mill - handling an Academy Award trophy and commenting on it. Ghost came out in 1990, so The Player wasn't made long after she won her Oscar in the ceremony held in early 1991. What you did there, Altman... we see it.

Why All of 'The Player's Cameos Work So Well

Of course, all the cameos wouldn't be worth much if they were just there to show off, or otherwise lacked purpose and any sort of link to the commentary on offer in The Player. Maybe on the surface, the star-studded cast (itself an understatement) could be what helps make The Player look like an attractive movie to watch, and may indeed have been a factor in the film serving as a comeback of sorts for director Robert Altman. But for a look at what a substance-less cameo-fest looks like, there are plenty of disastrous movies that managed to attract plenty of big stars that are in no way worth watching despite the talent on screen. Look no further than 2013's Movie 43 for what might be the worst example of this kind of movie. In a hellish alternate dimension, somewhere in the multiverse, perhaps The Player looks something like this.

Thankfully, The Player is an iconic classic of its decade and one movie that no one's ever going to compare to Movie 43. The cameos here are funny, sometimes self-deprecating, and often brief enough that plenty will go unnoticed, or otherwise be blink-and-you'll-miss-it type appearances. Narratively, the casualness of these appearances from very famous people helps audience members to get immersed in the Hollywood setting, where seeing big stars isn't such a novelty. When it comes to comedy, it's pretty funny to see people make fun of their personas, particularly big stars like Julia Roberts and Bruce Willis, who are name-dropped early on and then get brought back at the end of The Player for comedic effect. Furthermore, it's possible to see the huge cast filled with big names as poking fun at Altman's tendency to make films with huge casts, as demonstrated in the epic Nashville (1975), the sprawling Short Cuts (1993), and the intricate Gosford Park (2001).

'The Player' Gets Better With Age

Thanks to Robert Altman's willingness to cast a critical eye on Hollywood, and somehow get dozens of big-name stars to come along for the ride, The Player is a movie that holds up quite spectacularly 30+ years on from release. There are plenty of movies that cleverly blend comedy and crime out there, but none that do it quite like this while also having this sort of satirical slant on the movie industry. Perhaps Get Shorty, which was also released in the 1990s, is comparable, but even then, that one doesn't feel like it holds up quite as well as The Player. And, as the years go on, more of the people who appeared in The Player have won Oscars, just adding to its overall feel of darkly self-deprecating humor (both Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon, for example, won acting Oscars after appearing here).

In that way, there's an argument to be made that The Player hasn't just aged well, but continues to get better with age, too. Hollywood is still a flawed industry filled with executives who are driven by money, after all, and The Player finds time among the death threats and crime-related shenanigans to shed light on the battle between artistic integrity and a need for profit, best demonstrated by the scenes featuring a pair of ambitious screenwriters, Tom Oakley (Richard E. Grant) and Andy Civella (Dean Stockwell). If you want to read into such things in light of recent writer's and actor's strikes, there's a further argument to be made that certain scenes in The Player feel more timely than ever. It's a funny film, an intriguing one, and an effectively critical one that uses various Oscar winners to make its satire extra pointed, all the while having that star power be something that gains the film's attention in the first place. Without a doubt, The Player is exceedingly clever, a highlight within Robert Altman's filmography, and a movie worthy of continual attention and analysis as the years go on and Hollywood (seemingly) never changes.

