In a change of scenery, Netflix moves to the land of Flamenco and tapas to cover the next bone-chilling story in its long series of true crime documentaries, which continue to be a staple of the streaming giant. The Playing Card Killer is a three-part docuseries that covers one of the most notorious serial killers in the history of Spain, whose string of murders occurred at a time when crime was already on the rise. Dubbed the "Playing Card Killer," Alfredo Galán gained notoriety when he turned himself in on July 3, 2003 for the murder of six people. But as depicted in the latest Netflix docuseries, the drama and media attention around Galán's crimes did not end with his surrender. The Playing Card Killer covers the various theories behind Galán's motivations and the circumstances under which he became a serial killing. While the Netflix docuseries tends to present an image distorted by conspiracy theories and personal prejudices of the interviewees, the true story behind it remains as chilling as any other Netflix has brought to the table of late.

Who Were the Victims of the Playing Card Killer?

Image via Netflix

The Playing Card Killer picks up from the murder of the 28-year-old janitor Juan Carlos Martín Estacio, who was found dead at a bus stop. The police suspected him to be the victim of a routine crime in light of the growing crime rate in the country. However, a playing card, the ace of cups, was found at the scene, catching the attention of the media and the public. On the same day, February 5, 2003, another shooting happened at a local bar called Rojas. Mikel Jiménez, 18, and Juana Uclés López, 57, were shot dead, while Mikel's mother, Teresa, survived the incident after being shot multiple times. A ballistics test showed that the bullet for both crimes originated from the same gun, a Tokarev 7.62.

RELATED: 12 Best Serial Killer Documentaries on Netflix That'll Keep You Up at Night

The next in the string of crimes took place a month later when a couple, Eduardo Salas and Anahid Castillo Ruperti, were victims of a murder attempt. While Eduardo was shot in his face, Anahid was spared because the perpetrator's gun got blocked when he tried taking a shot at her. However, before leaving, the gunman dropped a three of cups at the crime scene. The final murders credited to Galán took place on March 18, 2003, when Gheorgi and Diona Magda, a Romanian couple, were murdered. Unfortunately, the bullet was not found by investigators. Another murder, which was initially believed to be part of a robbery attempt, was also later linked to the Playing Card Killer. In that case, 50-year-old Juan Francisco Ledesma was killed in front of his 2-year-old son. He's believed to be the first victim of the Playing Card Killer.

The evidence so far was suggestive of a serial killer on the loose, but authorities were unable to make any progress in the case. Teresa (the survivor of the Rojas Bar shooting) and Ana (Eduardo's girlfriend) helped the police in coming up with sketches of the shooter. Unfortunately, the sketches did not match, indicating the involvement of multiple individuals. Noticeably, the fact that the playing cards were only found in only a couple of the crime scenes made it more difficult to link the killings. The use of the common murder weapon, however, helped establish the link better.

What Led to the Playing Card Killer's Arrest?

The Tokarev 7.62, the gun used for the murders, was not one easily available in Spain. This helped the investigators hone in on the fact that the murderer must have procured it internationally. Accordingly, the investigators reduced the suspect list to a number of 3,000 military personnel who had received psychiatric care in the past. Suspicions of involvement of the far-right in the crimes of the Playing Card Killer were also cemented. Eventually, the police ended up arresting a 25-year-old who looked similar to the sketch created with the help of Teresa. However, the man was released at last due to the lack of evidence provided by the police to place him at the scene of the murders, although Teresa identified him in person. One of the interviewees in the Netflix docuseries claimed the arrest to be motivated by political reasons as the election was due and public safety was a major election issue.

With the police not making any progress since the release of the 25-year-old man, the Playing Card Killer seemed to have faded from the memory of Spaniards until on July 3, 2003, a man named Alfredo Galán Sotillo walked into the Puertollano Police Station and claimed to be the Playing Card Killer. Under the influence of alcohol, Galán admitted responsibility for the murders. The police verified Galán's truth when he let out a secret that was only known to the police until then — the playing cards were branded by a marker. Further, the recovery of a used cartridge, which was most probably in the Tokarev gun used for the killings, from Galán's place corroborated his claims. The police concluded that they finally had the Playing Card Killer in custody.

What Led to Alfredo Galán's Killing Spree?

Alfredo Galán was in the Spanish Army and served in Bosnia on humanitarian missions. His friends from back in the day, who appear in the Netflix docuseries, claim that Galán was a shy individual. There was not much unusual about ALCAM's conduct until he was assigned to deal with an oil spill in 2002. But something changed in him post this experience as he became more withdrawn than before, resorting to alcohol and violence, even pointing his Tokarev gun at his brother. Apparently, Galán had told one of his friends from the army that he smuggled his gun into Spain inside a television set. Galán's time in the military ended when he could not move beyond his alcoholism after being diagnosed with anxiety. The Playing Card Killer shows that Galán was still visiting the hospital for his anxiety disorder when he committed at least three of the crimes.

The third episode of the Netflix docuseries, "Is There More Than One Killer?," explores the possibility of more than one person being responsible for the killings. This conspiracy is rooted in the controversial nature of the evidence and witness testimonies presented against Galán during the court trial. Teresa, who had earlier identified someone else as the killer, testified against Galán in the court despite the defense's attempts at pointing out the unconvincing testimony of the primary witness. The other survivor, Ana, could not conclusively tell the court that Galán was the guy who shot Eduardo, whereas Eduardo claimed to identify Galán despite having testified earlier that he did not have any recollection of the night he was shot. On the other hand, Sonia Ledesma, the daughter of Galán's first victim, Francisco, continues to believe that there were more people involved in the death of her father. On the last day of the trial, when given the chance, Galán did not have anything to say about the evidence presented against him. At the end of the trial, Galán was sentenced to 142 years in prison for murdering six and wounding three, and is currently serving his sentence in a penitentiary in Spain.

The Netflix docuseries chooses to end its run with a final take on the many viewpoints available regarding what happened in the entire case. Combining the perspectives of journalists, survivors and kin of the deceased, and the police, The Playing Card Killer paints a contrasting picture of the opposing opinions that every involved party had to offer on Galán's crimes and motivations. Much like what Netflix has been trying to do with its true crime docuseries of late, The Playing Card Killer attempts at exhibiting how the victims of such horrendous crimes end up being the most ignored when the chaos around the ruthlessness settles down. Nonetheless, Alfredo Galán's reign of terror makes for another interesting true crime addition to Netflix's portfolio of true crime docuseries.