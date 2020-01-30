‘The Plot Against America’ Trailer Reveals HBO’s Alt-History Drama from David Simon

HBO has released the first trailer for The Plot Against America, the six-episode limited series from David Simon and Ed Burns based on the Philip Roth alt-history novel of the same name. The show, which debuts March 16, boasts a great cast, including Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Winona Ryder, and John Turturro.

The Plot Against America, told from the perspective of a working-class Jewish family living in New Jersey, takes place in an alternate-history America during World War II in which Charles Lindbergh defeated Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940 U.S. presidential election. In reality, Charles Lindbergh was, unfortunately, xenophobic as hell, and his win here leads to a rise in anti-Semitism and fascism across the nation.

Is the story of a charismatic presidential candidate coming out of nowhere to win and immediately stoke the fires of this country’s worst impulses a very topical subject right now? I couldn’t possibly say, I’m but a lowly entertainment blogger. But I can say that The Plot Against America looks like your typical high-quality HBO drama, and it’ll be interesting to see how frequent collaborators Simon and Burns put their trademark touches on the material.

Check out the trailer below. The Plot Against America debuts on HBO on Monday, March 16.

Here is the official synopsis for The Plot Against America: