Ed Harris isn't just one of the most reliable actors working in Hollywood today: he's also a director. However, his latest directorial project, the neo-noir thriller The Ploughmen, has run into some delays. He spoke about the film with Collider's Taylor Gates while promoting his new movie, My Dead Friend Zoe. Says Harris, when asked about the film's progress:

"I've been trying to get that movie made for going on 15 years now, and I don't know if it's gonna happen or not. I keep going through different casts because people I want to work with get too old to do it anymore, and I don't know if that's ever going to happen, to tell you the truth. I love directing, and I haven't directed since Appaloosa, which was like 18 years ago, which is awful. It's just hard to get something going. I haven't been able to get the financing together. It's an indie film that probably costs more than it should, and I’ve been trying to slash the budget down, but I don't want to make it on a shoestring because it deserves certain production values, so I don't know. I hope, before I leave the planet, I get a chance to direct something again. We'll see.

Harris made his feature directorial debut with 2000's Pollock, in which he played famed abstract artist Jackson Pollock. His second feature was the 2008 Western Appaloosa, which he starred in alongside Viggo Mortensen and Renée Zellweger.

What Is 'The Ploughmen' About?