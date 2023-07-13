The future of technology and A.I. in human life is a bit scary to envision as more and more jobs and natural functions fall to machines. In the not-so-distant future, even childbirth, one of humanity's inherent gifts, can and likely will be changed forever by the presence of technology. Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor are set to explore that complicated future in The Pod Generation and a new trailer for the sci-fi rom-com sees the two as a couple who try to embrace technological pod birth despite how unnatural it seems.

The Pod Generation envisions what a near future where A.I. is all the rage and technology has completely overtaken everything natural in the world would be like. Rachel (Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor) are a New York couple planning to have a baby, but their philosophies couldn't be more different. Alvy is a botanist and purist who wants a natural birth while rising tech executive Rachel, as shown in the trailer, literally dreams of shopping for a baby. She's also just been given a highly sought-after position at the Womb Center where parents are given the chance to share the responsibility of pregnancy by raising a baby in a pod which isn't unlike an egg. The technology was made to take out the inconvenience of pregnancy on women and allow them to keep their careers and other responsibilities on track while still "giving birth." Alvy is very reluctant to go such an unnatural route in bringing a new life into the world, but he agrees to take the plunge for Rachel's sake.

Part of the romantic comedy of The Pod Generation comes from Rachel and Alvy getting used to the unusual setup of the pod and the irregularities that arise from it. Once Alvy gets used to it, however, he quickly grows attached to the child even if Rachel struggles to feel the same. Through their wild ride of pod birth, they confront what it means to be parents, grow closer, and ultimately take risks to ensure their pod child has the life they hope for.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Making The Pod Generation Was a Must for Emilia Clarke

The Pod Generation is the third feature for writer/director Sophie Barthes who took the film to Sundance earlier this year. She worked with a talented cast that not only included Clarke and Ejiofor, but Rosalie Craig, Vinette Robinson, and Jean-Marc Barr. Barthes, Clarke, and Craig all chatted with Collider's Perri Nemiroff during the festival where the Game of Thrones star espoused how she was dying to work with Barthes and make this film, even taking on a producer credit to bring her idea to reality:

"Honestly, this was something that I'm so fortunate to have a producer credit on it, but I was just hellbent to be in this movie and therefore needed the movie to exist for me to be in it, so it was kind of like that. So I kind of [came to have] this producorial role simply through my bloody mindedness of just desperately, desperately wanting to work with Sophie and desperately wanting to do this film. I have a production company and that has kind of been folded within this which is just the best thing in the whole wide world."

The Pod Generation comes to theaters on August 11. Check out the trailer below.