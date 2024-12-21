Full disclosure: Aerosmith is my all-time favorite band. Another disclosure: I find The Polar Express to be a top contender for creepiest Christmas movie ever. I know what you're thinking: "Gee, thanks for these two random facts about yourself." Firstly, you're welcome. Secondly, they're not as random as you'd think. They are, in fact, connected, with Aerosmith's lead singer, Steven Tyler, playing not one but two roles: The Elf Lieutenant, and the Elf Singer. And the mix is truly, truly terrifying.

'The Polar Express' is Uncanny, and Not In a Good Way

For Tyler's Elf Singer to stand out as terrifying in a film like The Polar Express is quite a feat, given how the film itself is an exercise in horror. The first thing one notices is the byproduct of being the first film to entirely use the Performance Capture technique: the uncanny valley effect. It's that unsettling look of a computer-animated human character, one that looks alive, but doesn't look alive, and ends up looking like neither. It plagues each and every character in the film to such an extent that it becomes the main focus, not the story itself.

And those characters. Seriously, what the hell? The hobo on top of the train, one of five roles that Tom Hanks plays, is frightening. Eddie Deezen's character, Know-it-all, tops the list of Christmas movie characters you'd most like to drop-kick into a vat of Who Framed Roger Rabbit's Dip (does Dip work on a CGI character? Discuss). Their eyes are soulless, you can't quite tell what they're looking at, and their movements are just slightly off enough that they don't look normal. And what if the train goes off the rails and the kids all bite it? How do you explain that to parents? "Yeah, we stole your kid, and they died in a fiery train wreck. Have a rum ball."

Steven Tyler's Terrifying Elves in 'The Polar Express'

Now to be fair, Steven Tyler's characters are only in the film briefly, so overall the sins of The Polar Express are not entirely on him, but the fact they stick out at all is a testament to how horrifying they are. The Elf Lieutenant, who is seen pulling the kids out of Santa's toy sack, looks like an evil Squiggy from Laverne and Shirley, with a squeaky wise-guy accent, like Bugs Bunny on helium. "Hey, Santa. Youse gotta take a left toin at Albuquerque."

But that pales to the Elf Singer, who launches the elves' celebration of Santa's successful lift-off by breaking into "Rockin' on Top of the World." It begins with a close-up of the singer's face, and the first thing that springs to mind is the pre-CGI makeover of Sonic the Hedgehog's Sonic, the one with the creepy-ass human teeth. Then the camera continues to pan out, revealing the singer is on a unicycle with a microphone stand, with an elf band behind him. He's supposed to look like Tyler, and I suppose he does, but with an elven monkey face. Video game Guitar Hero: Aerosmith did a better job, and it only hit Xbox screens. At least his eyes are closed.

But the whole thing just looks, in a word, dumb. Nothing says rock and roll like rockin' out on a Whoville unicycle, with elves playing instruments way too big for them. At least they don't speak. There'd be no forgiveness if Tyler brought his Aerosmith bandmates into the debacle. How a squeaky elf manages to belt out the tune with Tyler's distinct vocal talents, though, is another weird element. Tyler would fare slightly better in 2013's Epic, playing Nim Galuu, a glowworm with the spirit of a showman. Slightly. He comes off more like Caterpillar in Alice in Wonderland than a sage keeper of magic scrolls, only somehow stranger, and more Woodstock-ish. Maybe it's a problem with sentient larvae? Maybe Aerosmith can work that into their set lists. "Dude (Looks Like a Larvae)?" "Worms in the Attic?"

Here's an idea. The next time you watch The Polar Express, because you've hit your head against something and clearly not thinking clearly, close your eyes and ears for the first 75 minutes of the film, take the earmuffs off to hear "Rockin' on Top of the World," hit Stop. You're welcome. Again.

The Polar Express is available to stream in the U.S. on Max.

