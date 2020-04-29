‘The Politician’ Season 2 Will Still Premiere This Summer, But Season 3 May Be Years Away

Super producer Ryan Murphy recently sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to talk about his new Netflix limited series Hollywood and the many different projects in which he’s involved, both already on the air and in development. The conversation turned to Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician, and he gave an update on the status of Season 2 as well as where we can expect the series to go in the future.

The Politician was Murphy’s first original series under his Netflix deal, and stars Ben Platt as a precocious young high school student with a very detailed plan to eventually become President of the United States. Season 1 of the series focused on his run for student body president, with the finale setting up his next race: state senator. As part of Collider’s wide-ranging interview with Murphy, the creator revealed that Season 2 was able to complete production before the COVID-19 shutdown and will air this summer as planned, but fans may be waiting years before The Politician Season 3 arrives.

Collider: I was a big fan of The Politician, and so I really wanted to know is where you are in the process of season two, and what can you tease about it for fans of the series?

MURPHY: Season 2, we were lucky enough that we finished filming and editing right before the coronavirus thing happened. We have seven. We finished all of our episodes. We have a great second season and I think we’re trying to figure out how do we mix them now in the social distancing age. I think we’ve figured it out. It’s going to come out in the middle of June still, season two. I’m really proud of it. I love what we came up with, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan and I.

I love how Payton has grown up. He’s now in college, and the best thing about the season is the Ben Platt versus Bette Midler and Judith Light aspect. It feels very adult, it feels very topical. It’s sort of a story about baby boomers asking themselves, “Is it time for us to pass the power that we have onto the next generation or are they too dumb to figure it out yet?” And I think you can see that battle playing out daily in our political landscape. And it’s what it’s about, and it’s a very cutthroat race that they run. It feels much more adult, much more sexualized. It’s really great. And Ben, but particularly Judith and Bette Midler really, I think, their performances are extraordinary.

I’m looking forward to watching the fireworks. The final episode of the first season, “Vienna”, I believe it jumped like three years in the future. Is season two starting pretty much where season one left off?

MURPHY: Yes. It starts exactly where it leaves off. Yeah. You’re right from the beginning. At the end of that, he’s decided to run for office so you start off right away with his campaign against the Judith Light juggernaut. Yeah, that’s how it started.

I could be wrong about this, but I had heard that there was a three season or four season arc that you had imagined for The Politician. Do you still have that sort of design? How many seasons would you like to do if given the opportunity?

MURPHY: I think for me, for that show, I would like to do, and I think all of us involved in it, would probably like to do three seasons total. And I think where season two ends, what I would love to do is take a couple of years off and have Ben Platt get a little bit older for his final race. That would obviously be a presidential race, right? That’s always what we had designed, and I think that’s what our plan is. I’m going to wait. Ben is young, so I want to wait a couple of years to figure out how we age him up a little bit. But that’s always been my plan.

