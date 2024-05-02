The Big Picture Get ready for a sequel to The Pope's Exorcist! The wheels are officially in motion, thanks to the support of devoted horror fans.

Producer Jeff Katz hinted at possible titles for future installments of the series.

Russell Crowe discussed the potential for a trilogy, contingent on studio approval, and noted the extensive source material available.

You prayed for it, and it happened. The world of The Pope's Exorcist is set to expand with a brand-new installment. The 2023 film, which became a sleeper hit starring Russell Crowe as a scooter-riding man of faith, captured the attention and devotion of horror fans everywhere. After the movie's theatrical run, there was immediate buzz about a sequel. Though some shifts at Screen Gems temporarily stalled progress, the wheels are now definitely in motion. Producer Jeff Katz shared the news on social media, expressing his gratitude towards the fans.

Katz also hinted at possible titles for the sequel, inspired by the naming style of the Planet of the Apes series. "I personally want to go Planet of the Apes with it so you would get stuff like 'Pray for the Pope's Exorcist' or 'Heaven Help the Pope's Exorcist' and the like," he remarked, suggesting a broad scope for future installments. Crowe also recently discussed the potential expansion of the series. In an interview with The Six O'Clock Show, he mentioned the possibility of a trilogy, contingent on studio approval.

"Well that's in discussion at the moment," Crowe explained. "The producers originally got the kick off from the studio not just for one sequel but for two. But there's been a change of studio heads at the moment, so that's going around in a few circles. But very definitely, man. We set that character up that you could take him out and put him into a lot of different circumstances." He also noted the extensive source material available, based on the life of Father Gabriele Amorth, who authored 12 books.

What Was 'The Pope's Exorcist' About?

Father Amorth, upon whom the movie is loosely based, was a significant figure within the Catholic Church. He served as the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican and claimed to have performed over 100,000 exorcisms during his career. However, Amorth also acknowledged that many of the cases he encountered were not demonic possessions but mental health issues. His fascinating life and work led him to found the International Association of Exorcists. His experiences have been documented in various books and were also featured in William Friedkin's 2017 documentary, The Devil and Father Amorth. The Pope's Exorcist draws heavily from Amorth's real case files, blending fact with cinematic fiction to tell its compelling story.

