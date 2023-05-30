Grab your holy water and a snack because The Pope's Exorcist is coming to Blu-ray and DVD this June. The film is available on digital as of May 30, 2023. The film, which stars Academy Award winner Russell Crowe, is a frightening new addition to the genre of exorcism horror films, which often overlap real-life occurrences with intense and disturbing visual effects. The Pope's Exorcist will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on June 13, 2023.

The Pope's Exorcist is inspired by the real-life files of Father Gabriele Amorth, the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican. The film follows Amorth (Crowe) as he investigates the suspected possession of a young boy. But in his search for a solution, he ends up uncovering what turns out to be a centuries-old conspiracy kept secret by the Vatican. The film is one of many films in recent years to cover the secretive practice of exorcisms. The genre, at least in its current form, originated with the 1973 film The Exorcist, which also covered a real-life exorcism, though in a heavily fictionalized way. The film's use of special effects and disturbing imagery has continued to leave an imprint on the horror genre.

A New Peak into Father Amorth's Files

The Pope's Exorcist was released to theaters in April. And it is set to be released on Blu-ray and DVD this June. Included in the film's Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD releases are several special features. The film's releases will include a featurette called "Introducing Father Amorth," which will show viewers the real-life priest behind the fictional film. The release will also include a special feature called "Who Possessed You?".

The Pope's Exorcist was directed by Julius Avery from a screenplay by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotpoulos. The screen story was written by R. Dean McCreary, Chester Hastings, and Jeff Katz. The film is produced by Katz, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Doug Belgrad. The film is executive produced by Jo Homewood, Sophie Cassidy, and Edward J. Siebert SJ. The film stars Crowe along with Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero.

The Pope's Exorcist has an R rating for violent content, language, sexual references, and some nudity and a run time of 103 minutes. The Pope's Exorcist is currently available to purchase on Digital, and you can read our review of the horror feature now. The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on June 13, 2023. A sequel to the film is currently in the works.