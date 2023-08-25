The Big Picture The Pope's Exorcist breaks the mold of depressing and grueling exorcism movies by offering a lighter, more fun spin on the genre.

Here's something that you don't hear very often -- exorcism movies can actually be fun, and The Pope's Exorcist is proof of that! This killer horror movie came out earlier in the year but is having a bit of a moment on Netflix right now. People are tuning in, not to stand by these exorcists as they endure periods of doubt, or to be horribly depressed over endless periods of possession, but to watch Russell Crowe laugh in a demon's face, kick some evil ass, and save a child's soul! The Pope's Exorcist isn't given the Evil Dead treatment in terms of ridiculous fun. Instead, it's the first exorcism movie in a long time to ride its genre tropes with a feeling straight out of the gate that everything will be okay. Possession is about as dark of a subject as you can cover, but maybe every now and then, we don't have to be so down while watching one of these pictures.

'The Exorcist' Made Exorcism Movies the Scariest Subgenre

The Exorcist is a pitch-black, terrifying, dour film-going experience. Not one part of it is fun, not in the slightest. The combined nightmarish possession of Regan (Linda Blair) and Father Damien Karras' (Jason Miller) struggles with doubt make for a movie-watching experience that feels endless, but because of the incredible filmmaking and outcome of the picture, turns out a true masterwork. No one has ever doubted for a second that The Exorcist is the best movie in this subgenre, but for some reason, almost everyone who has made an exorcism movie in its wake attempts to grapple with the same tone and themes.

Exorcism movies have been around since the dawn of cinema, but it took decades for the subgenre to become one of horror's most popular. Early 20th-century films like The Manger to the Cross and King of Kings depicted scenes of Jesus Christ drawing demons out of people, while the 1960s saw a pretty lengthy exorcism scene in The Reluctant Saint. It wouldn't be until the juggernaut that is The Exorcist came along in 1973, shattered the box office, and even went on to a Best Picture nomination, that these movies officially came to be in style. Thus, an endless sea of exorcism movies has come in the wake of William Friedkin's masterpiece, and honestly, hardly any of them have tried to put their own spin on the genre.

All Exorcism Movies Have Tried to Copy the Formula of 'The Exorcist'

Once The Exorcist paved the way, these movies have almost exclusively continued to be depressing, grueling, hopeless ventures into the darkest corner of horror. Here, the possessed seem like they don't stand a chance and our heroes don't even seem to believe in their own practices. It worked in Friedkin's movie because the right people were behind it, and it was a fresh venture in filmmaking. Now, you have Joe Schmoes making D-rate versions of the same movie over and over again. Given how bleak the subject is, we probably shouldn't push for exorcism movies to be fun. This isn't a subgenre built to be an inflatable bouncy house of joy. That being said, occasionally, it would be nice if these movies didn't feel so... dark. Thankfully, The Pope's Exorcist is here to shake that up.

'The Pope's Exorcist' is Fun Popcorn Horror Movie

If you had to box The Pope's Exorcist into a genre, ultimately it would have to fall into horror, but if we wanted to loosen up a bit, you could even call it popcorn horror. Popcorn horror is a subset of the genre that falls into two different avenues. One avenue is for movies like the Purge series or a large part of the Conjuring entries, where the lowest common denominator scares are constructed, jump scares are littered all over the place, and obnoxious music is beaten into your ear drums. Then there are movies like the previously mentioned Evil Dead films, Malignant, and Barbarian, films that are genuinely terrifying at times, but you also find yourself laughing. This is either due to the fun of the experience, the characters in the movies, or the sheer ridiculousness of their stories. The Pope's Exorcist doesn't rock any cartoonish moments like Ash (literally) arming himself with a chainsaw hand in Evil Dead II. However, it does have one of the most likable protagonists in a horror movie in years and has a sincere desire to entertain.

For one, Russell Crowe's performance as Father Gabriele Amorth, a likely exaggerated characterization of a real-life exorcist, is so fun. Crowe didn't just show up to play, he's brought a whole ham sandwich too. Crowe isn't unintentionally hamming it up though — this is all part of the plan. Amorth is an exorcist who rides around on a little moped, yells "cuckoo!" at random people, and cracks jokes to make demons angry. It's a performance that feels way more in line with his work in The Nice Guys, as opposed to characters like Father Karras in The Exorcist. Let's also not forget his wonderfully cartoonish fake accent, it's just perfect!

Most importantly, he's an exorcist who has an unshaken standing in his faith and in his job. Sometimes, an exorcist who has doubts about their faith and profession can make for an interesting character study. Again, just look at Father Karras! However, that's also an emotionally draining subplot that audiences have to endure with almost every one of these movies. Sometimes, you just want to throw on a movie, eat some popcorn, and have fun rooting for your protagonists. And Father Amorth provides just that.

'The Pope's Exorcist' is a Buddy Cop Movie

Speaking of The Nice Guys, this movie has a real buddy cop feel it, too. Amorth is brought onto the scene by a fellow priest, Father Esquibel (Daniel Zovatto). Their chemistry really shines throughout the movie, developing as the events unfold. Things start out super professional between the two of them, but not for long. By the end of the film, they're playfully giving each other a hard time and helping out where the other is lacking. Father Esquibel is a younger man who's still learning the ropes, laying the way for the movie to have many engaging scenes where Amorth has to guide the rookie exorcist's hand. This gives the movie just the right amount of added tension. Not so much to where you're riddled with anxiety, but isn't lifeless to the point where the movie feels like it doesn't have any stakes.

Julius Avery is One of Today's Most Exciting Genre Filmmakers

Aside from having likable characters to root for, The Pope's Exorcist is a fun movie experience through and through, and we have director Julius Avery to thank for that. Avery is one of the most exciting genre filmmakers in the game. Until now, that credit has been because of his 2018 action horror World War II banger Overlord, but his films Son of a Gun and Samaritan have also found fan bases of their own. With The Pope's Exorcist, Avery seems to be pulling from an assortment of influences. Of course, The Exorcist shines through big time, but you can feel little strands of influence from crumbling castle-set horror movies, Lethal Weapon, John Carpenter, Sam Raimi, and modern fare like The Conjuring guiding this movie's steps. Avery makes his movie scary when it needs to be, funny when appropriate, and the pace brisk. Whatever he does next, we'll be seated!

Exorcism movies don't need to be fun all the time, or even a majority of the time, but The Pope's Exorcist is a welcome, lighter spin. It breaks the mold that so many other films have continued to compact, does its own thing with the subgenre's parameters, and gives us one of horror's most likable protagonists in years — a surefire classic in the making. Let's hope that the film's hilariously on-the-nose setup for a sequel (or 199) comes to fruition.