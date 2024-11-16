There’s just something about a horror feature that’s based on a true story that will almost immediately pique the attention of audiences. Such was certainly the case for Julius Avery’s (Son of a Gun) return to filmmaking with 2023’s The Pope’s Exorcist. The story of one man’s faith against the power of the devil, the film was based on two books from the man who fought the fight and lived to tell the tale, Father Gabriele Amorth - also known as The Pope’s Exorcist. Starring Russell Crowe (Gladiator) as the titular faith fighter, the movie did what it could to scare up box office numbers, but fell lower than Sony Pictures was likely hoping, earning just $77 million against its $18 million production budget. Despite a fine but not excellent financial gain and mixed reviews from critics, which includes a 51% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is terrorizing its way around the world, with audiences helping the supernatural thriller hit the Top 10 list on three separate platforms.

Depending on what part of the globe you call home, there’s a solid chance that The Pope’s Exorcist is not only streaming but on a Top 10 list. According to FlixPatrol, residents of Malta and Slovakia helped push the title to the sought-after chart over the last week on Netflix, while those living in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland have been tuning in on Max. But for the biggest numbers of all, a whopping 20 countries, including Brazil, Costa Rica, Paraguay, and Venezuela have helped Crowe’s romp as a demon-banishing member of the cloth takeover Prime Video.

What’s ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ About?

With a sprawling career that allegedly saw more than 50,000 exorcisms under his crucifix, the life and times of Father Amorth is overflowing with plenty of haunting tales of the battle between good and evil. For his tale, director Avery and screenwriters Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos turned to one of the Father’s missions in the late ‘80s. The Father had already established himself as the Vatican’s top exorcist, often using unorthodox practices and also spreading the word of the ever-growing mental health crisis as something to be examined before turning to his professional abilities. The movie shows the Father on a handful of smaller excursions before getting into the meat of the story, introducing a young boy whose family seeks the Priest’s services to exorcize him. As Father Amorth unpeels the layers of his latest job, he comes to find difficult truths about both himself and the Catholic Church.

Head to one of the aforementioned streaming services to check out The Pope’s Exorcist and, although it isn’t trending, if you’re in the U.S., the movie is now available on Netflix.

