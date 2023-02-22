Sony has unveiled new images for its upcoming supernatural horror movie The Pope’s Exorcist, alongside the trailer debut. Directed by Julius Avery, The Pope’s Exorcist stars Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth, popular for being the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, who reportedly conducted thousands of exorcisms in his career.

The new stills range from the dramatic — like the shot of Crowe brandishing a crucifix — to the mundane, like the one in which Crowe is posing ominously in solitude. The new images also show Crowe and his co-star, Daniel Zovatto, mid-exorcism, gazing up at an offscreen demon. The upcoming movie will also see Crowe uncover a crypt of some kind using a mallet, as seen in one of the new image. Crusty old books can be seen at one side of the frame, caked with cobwebs. The final shot shows Crowe, as Father Amorth, of course, flashing an artifact in someone’s face.

The Pope’s Exorcist isn’t a biopic of the late priest, but instead, it’s described as a horror-thriller in which Father Amorth uncovers a centuries-old conspiracy that the Vatican has “desperately tried to keep hidden.” While dozens of horror movies, both good and bad, have been made about exorcists and exorcisms, but more than any other exorcism film, the tone and texture of these stills is reminiscent of the 2011 Anthony Hopkins movie The Rite.

Image via Sony

RELATED: From 'The Exorcist' to 'Psycho' 11 Scariest Movies Ever, According to Martin Scorsese

This isn’t the first time that Father Amorth has been immortalized on film, either. William Friedkin, the legendary director of The Exorcist, made a documentary about him some years ago, titled The Devil and Father Amorth, which had footage of an actual exorcism performed by Father Amorth.

Director Avery is best known for Overlord, the underrated World War II zombie movie that was briefly rumored to be a part of the Cloverfield universe. He also directed the Sylvester Stallone superhero movie Samaritan, which debuted on Prime Video last year. The Pope’s Exorcist is written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, from a screen story by Petroni, R. Dean McCreary & Chester Hastings. The film is produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek and Jeff Katz, with Jo Homewood, Sophie Cassidy and Edward J. Siebert, SJ serving as exec producers.

Joining Crowe and Zovatto in the cast are Alex Essoe and Franco Nero as the Pope. The Pope’s Exorcist will be released in theaters on April 14. You can get a look at the remaining new stills here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

3 Images

Close