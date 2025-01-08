With the recent arrival of Gladiator II, if there’s one Russell Crowe-led movie that fans have been searching for on streaming, it’s the movie that started the blossoming franchise – 2000’s Gladiator. Crowe starred in the original Ridley Scott film, with audiences seeking out the 25-year-old movie to get caught up on the plot before heading to theaters or to the digital realm for the sequel. But, while you were strapping on your sandals and stepping into the arena to join Crowe’s Maximus, you may have missed one of Crowe’s more recent box-office earners, The Pope’s Exorcist, which is now streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, the supernatural thriller’s time amongst the living is losing daylight, as the title is set to depart from the platform on February 12.

In the horror community, you have your fans who love a story completely dreamt up by an imaginative writer, and you have those who yearn to see the words “based on a true story” pop up before the film begins. In the case of The Pope’s Exorcist, the latter camp will be thrilled, as the movie takes its plot from the real life of Father Gabriel Amorth, who served for decades as the official exorcist of the Catholic Church. During his time battling all of Satan’s baddies, the man of the cloth penned a handful of books, with the Crowe-led film being based on both the 1990 novel, An Exorcist Tells His Story, and the 1992 book, An Exorcist: More Stories. Helping Crowe steer the plot of the horrifying tale is a call sheet that includes Daniel Zovatto (Woman of the Hour), Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep), and Franco Nero (Django).

What Is ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ About?

Taking on a lifetime of exorcisms was no small task for filmmaker Julius Avery and screenplay co-scribes Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, but the trio was able to tell one specific story from the Father’s lengthy repertoire. In the film, Father Amorth (Crowe) explains that most of the time, he would run into issues of mental health, but every so often, it really was the devil pulling the strings and creating chaos. His journey in The Pope’s Exorcist carried him to a small Italian town where he helps one family deal with a bout of demonic possession. While there, he and his assistant (Zovatto) inadvertently stumble upon some deeply held secrets of the Catholic Church – and no, it’s not what you're thinking.

Despite its 51% critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Pope’s Exorcist was a box-office hit, earning Crowe’s tango with Satan a highly-anticipated sequel. Be sure to watch the original before it bows out from streaming on February 12.