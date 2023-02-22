The first poster for the upcoming horror thriller The Pope’s Exorcist, starring Russell Crowe, has been released, featuring the Academy Award winner as the badass exorcist feared by demons. The Pope’s Exorcist, which is slated for premiere on April 14, is an original supernatural horror film inspired by the demonic case files of the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, Gabriele Amorth.

In this horror thriller, Amorth sets out to investigate a young boy’s terrifying possession, and he ends up discovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican desperately wants to keep hidden. Inspired by the real files of Father Amorth, The Pope’s Exorcist will explore the priest's role at the Vatican, how he did his job, and what his role meant to the Catholic Church.

Amorth served as Chief Exorcist for 36 years, performing thousands of exorcisms, and luckily for the filmmakers, he documented his life’s work. A minute-long featurette highlighting these aspects explored in the film was recently released. Crowe, who plays the role of the real-life priest in the upcoming horror movie, described him as a controversial figure. Crowe noted that Amorth discovered some of the darkest days of the Catholic Church. The actor added that Amorth could do everything he did because of his faith.

Image via Sony Pictures

With the release of the new poster, Crowe is featured dressed as a priest, holding a Bible and a cross as he gets ready to exorcise demons. The poster shows the actor standing in front of a door guarded by a demon horde. With the snippets of the movie teased in the featurette and the release of the poster, it is obvious Crowe embodied the character of Amorth as the feared Chief Exorcist ready to face demons.

Who Is In The Pope's Exorcist?

The Pope’s Exorcist is directed by Julius Avery and the screenplay is by Evan Spiliotopoulos and Michael Petroni. Petroni joins Dean McCreary and Chester Hastings for the story. The film is based on the books, An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories by Father Amorth. Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz are producers. Executive producers include Jo Homewood, Sophie Cassidy, and Edward J. Siebert. The cast also includes Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep, Midnight Mass), Ralph Ineson (The Witch), and France Nero.

The Pope’s Exorcist will premiere in theaters on April 14, 2023. Until then, checkout the new poster of The Pope’s Exorcist below: