During his time in the industry, Russell Crowe has stepped into plenty of roles where he’s had some formidable enemies. He’s faced-off against the entirety of the ancient Roman government in Gladiator, taken on the corrupt forces of Nottingham in Robin Hood, and tracked down that ever pesky, bread-stealing, handsome as a devil, Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) in Les Misérables. But his role in the 2023 supernatural horror film, The Pope’s Exorcist, had him duking it out with perhaps his biggest foe yet — the devil. With a sequel on the way, those who fall in the camp of spooky movie enthusiasts who also love the A Beautiful Mind actor will want to head over to Hulu next month, where The Pope’s Exorcist will conjure up a spot on the streamer’s list beginning on February 12.

As the title would suggest, The Pope’s Exorcist sees Crowe playing — well — the Pope’s exorcist, a man by the name of Father Gabriele Amorth, who was actually a real dude. Throughout his career working alongside the Catholic Church, Father Amorth was the Pope’s right-hand man for all-things exorcisms and claims to have performed tens of thousands of exorcisms during his career. One important thing that Father Amorth always stood by and is a point that’s made at the beginning of the movie, is that most of the time it’s simply a matter of mental health vs. demonic possession. Still, that doesn’t make for a great movie.

In The Pope’s Exorcist, Father Amorth (Crowe) takes on one of his biggest challenges yet, after he’s called to a small village in Spain where a young boy is thought to be possessed. It’s there that Amorth comes face-to-face with a malevolent presence who not only tries to defy him at every turn, but also reveals secrets about the Catholic Church. Helmed by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun), the movie is penned by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, who based their screenplay on Father Amorth’s books, An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories.

The Faces Behind ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’

Joining Crowe in his supernatural thriller is a call dotted with a few familiar faces. Audiences will recognize Woman of the Hour, and It Follows alum, Daniel Zovatto, as Father Amorth’s sidekick, Father Esquibel, with Django and John Wick: Chapter 2’s Franco Nero appearing as the Pope, and Doctor Sleep’s Alex Essoe playing the troubled mother of the possessed boy.

Tag along with Crowe and Zovatto as they tap into evil itself when The Pope’s Exorcist arrives on Hulu on February 12.