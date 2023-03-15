The door to adventure is about to open on MGM+. The streamer released the U.S. trailer for The Portable Door, a new original film based on the eponymous series of novels by Tom Holt that follows two overworked interns at the magical corporation J.W. Wells & Co. which is anything but ordinary. In the trailer, we get a glimpse at the inner workings of the organization and its colorful characters before going on a journey with Patrick Gibson and Sophie Wilde to find the titular door. However, they soon realize the firm may not have the best of intentions for their magical prowess.

Everything kicks off when Paul Carpenter (Gibson) somehow manages to land a meeting in front of the board of J.W. Wells & Co., a company that's notoriously hard to track down. Despite the grumblings of grouchy middle manager Dennis Tanner (Sam Neill), he's called back in to join the crew and quickly finds out just how special the company is. Every coincidence in London, from chance meetings with a future romantic partner to life-ruining happenstances and little things like tripping and falling, is caused by the firm. A tool that they desperately need, the portable door which leads to anywhere your heart desires, is missing, however, and Paul has to find it. When he does discover it, it coincidentally leads to him becoming closer with fellow intern Sophie Pettingel (Wilde) as the two travel everywhere in the world together, from stunning caves to the savanna with giraffes. Their travels also took them into the back offices of the firm where it becomes clear that the higher-ups plan to use their power to exploit consumers and magic itself with greedy modern corporate tactics.

Aside from the delightful chemistry between Gibson and Wilde and the stodgy Neill, The Portable Door also stars Christoph Waltz as the charismatic Humphrey Wells. Waltz turns on his signature villainous charm as the CEO, first appearing cordial and welcoming to Paul before maniacally explaining his plans to control the masses. He looks to be another delightfully evil boss in the film after making the jump to television as a fire-at-will boss in Matt Shakman's The Consultant. Here, however, he seems to have magical powers of his own and proves to be a roadblock to Paul and Sophie's happiness.

Who Else Will Step Through The Portable Door?

In addition to the strong quartet of Gibson, Wilde, Neill, and Waltz, the film will also star Miranda Otto, Chris Pang, Jessica De Gouw, and Rachel House. Veteran director Jeffrey Walker directed the project from a script by Leon Ford. Most notably, the film is produced by The Jim Henson Company with Lisa Henson and Chris Lytton serving as executive producers under the banner. The Portable Door is just one of the big projects MGM+ has in store for April as they're also celebrating "Halfway to Halloween" with FROM Season 2 along with an Amityville docuseries.

The Portable Door comes to the U.S. exclusively through MGM+ on April 8. Check out the whimsical new trailer below.