The Big Picture Natalia Cordova-Buckley stars as Sofia, a wife desperate to restore her husband's happiness after a life-altering accident in the upcoming psychological thriller, The Portrait.

The film blurs the lines of reality when Sofia stumbles upon a mysterious portrait that resembles her husband, and the man in the painting begins haunting her home, causing her to question her sanity.

The Portrait boasts an impressive cast, including Isidora Goreshter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Virginia Madsen.

Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is either at her wits’ end or being haunted by a sinister presence in a new trailer for The Portrait, and honestly, it’s hard to say which affliction would be worse. Set to a backdrop of gorgeous coastal scenery and unnerving string music, the teaser introduces Cordova-Buckley’s character, Sofia, a wife willing to do anything to return her husband, Alex, (Ryan Kwanten, True Blood) to the life of happiness that they once shared prior to his involvement in a debilitating accident. While attempting to put the pieces back together, Sofia stumbles upon a portrait from 1937 that bears a striking resemblance to her beloved. Questioning her sanity, the lines of reality blur together for Sofia when the man in the painting steps out and begins haunting the halls of her home - or is it all just in her mind?

Having backed a handful of shorts including Avernus and Dead Cool, the upcoming thriller will be the feature-length directorial project for filmmaker, Simon Ross. Assembling an impressive call sheet for his production, along with Cordova-Buckley and Kwanten, Ross’ The Portrait also features performances from Isidora Goreshter (Shameless), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved by the Bell), and Virginia Madsen (Candyman, Dune).

Celebrating an arrival on demand and digital, the unnerving psychological horror will make its debut on December 8. Falling in that crossover category of horror and keep-audiences-guessing thriller, those who enjoyed pulse-pounding titles such as Smile, Mother, May I?, and The Invisible Man will likely find a similar enjoyment in The Portrait.

Who Is in The Cast of 'The Portrait'?

Most will recognize Cordova-Buckley from her time kicking butt on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Yo-Yo Rodriguez aka Slingshot, a role that would spawn an animated spin-off on ABC.com. Leading man Kwanten has largely worked in the teen drama genre, appearing in titles including Summerland and True Blood, with his most recent performances being in Them and Kindred. Fans of the classic early ‘90s sitcom Saved by the Bell will always associate Gosselaar’s name with the witty and trouble-making Zack Morris with the actor appearing in a slew of titles later in life including Mixed-ish, NYPD Blue, and Found. A multidimensional star, Madsen is just the actress you’d want in your feature-length directorial debut as she holds a rich background in just about every genre under the sun with some of her most notable work including Candyman, David Lynch’s Dune, Sideways, and Prey for the Devil.

Check out the trailer below and keep scrolling for the psychological thriller's official synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis: