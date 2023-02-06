The first teaser trailer for the upcoming psychological horror, The Portrait, has been released via Deadline. Starring Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Academy Award nominee Virginia Madsen, the film tells the story of a devoted wife who obsesses over a portrait of her husband after he's involved in a terrible accident. When his behavior becomes aggressive and dangerous, the woman begins to question if there could be something more sinister going on. The feature marks a directing debut for Simon Ross, who helmed the screenplay penned by David Griffiths.

Madsen, who starred in last year's Prey for the Devil, was nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Maya Randall in Alexander Payne's 2004 film, Sideways. The film features Paul Giamatti, who reunited with Payne for a comedy years later, as Miles Raymond, a depressed, unpublished writer who gets himself into trouble after traveling to a golf club with his friend Jack Cole (Thomas Haden Church). Besides Madsen's nomination, Sideways was also in the run for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Haden Church), and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Cordova-Buckley is mostly known for portraying Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The actress, who was part of the emotional final table read of the show, said during an interview with Collider that it was very meaningful for her to take the boots she wore as the character home. The pair of shoes were the only prop or wardrobe Cordova-Buckley asked for when the series wrapped its seventh and final season. The show followed a group of special agents brought together by Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) to take on cases that weren't big enough to need the Avengers' attention.

Cordova-Buckley also voiced famous painter Frida Kahlo in Pixar's 2017 film Coco. In the movie, Kahlo helps Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) and his family to sneak inside Ernesto de la Cruz's (Benjamin Bratt) special Día de los Muertos show. Pixar's version of the artist was able to come to the rescue due to her being the stage director for De la Cruz's concert—she disguises Miguel's family as backup dancers in order to allow them backstage during a crucial moment in the film.

While there is no release date currently scheduled for The Portrait, you can watch the first teaser trailer at Deadline. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.