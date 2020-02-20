Jeffrey Dean Morgan Hunts a Serial Killer in Exclusive ‘The Postcard Killings’ Trailer

James Patterson and Liza Marklund‘s #1 New York Times bestselling thriller The Postcard Killers is getting a film adaptation, and we’ve got the exclusive trailer debut for the new serial killer drama. The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as New York detective Jacob Kanon, who winds up on an international hunt for a serial killer after his daughter and son-in-law are brutally murdered on their honeymoon in London. With the help of a Scandanavian journalist (Cush Jumbo), Kanon makes it his mission to track down the murderer — who always sends a postcard to a journalist at his next destination — and get justice for his family.

Directed by Danis Tanovic (No Man’s Land) from a script by Andrew Stern (Disconnect), Ellen Furman (The Infiltrator), Liza Marklund and Tove Alsterda, The Postcard Killings also stars Famke Janssen, Cush Jumbo, Joachim Król, Steven Mackintosh, and Dennis O’Hare. RLJE Films will release The Postcard Killings in theaters and on On Demand and Digital on March 13, 2020. Check out our exclusive trailer debut below.

Here’s the official The Postcard Killings synopsis: