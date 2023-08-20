The Big Picture The Poughkeepsie Tapes was never banned due to its content, but rather it struggled to find an audience and distribution after its Tribeca Film Festival release.

In the final moments of The Poughkeepsie Tapes, an FBI agent looks right at the camera and delivers a very important message: whoever the murderer known as the Water Street Butcher (Ben Messmer) might be, he will certainly be at the movies watching this very film, keeping up with what is being said about him. Therefore, the FBI will monitor all screenings of The Poughkeepsie Tapes up close to maybe, just maybe, finally put their hands on the elusive serial killer. It's a perfect conclusion to a found footage mockumentary selling itself as the real deal. There is just one tiny problem: The Poughkeepsie Tapes never got any screenings. Instead, the movie sat on MGM's shelf for nearly a decade, completely barred from reaching the eyes of the public until it hit VOD in 2014, seven years after its original release at the Tribeca Film Festival.

What happened to The Poughkeepsie Tapes? For years, horror fans have discussed the absence of the film directed by John Erick Dowdle from theaters, now-defunct video stores, and streaming services. What caused this film to be banned? Everyone seems to have an opinion: some claim the movie shows actual footage of tortures inflicted by a real-life serial killer upon his victims, while others swear that it was simply deemed too scary for regular audiences. But is any of this true? Well, the short answer is simply no. The reality behind the temporary disappearance of The Poughkeepsie Tapes is a lot more mundane. But, for filmmakers and film lovers alike, it might still be a spooky tale.

Many Believed 'The Poughkeepsie Tapes' Was a Real Documentary

The Poughkeepsie Tapes, like all movies of the mockumentary genre, presents itself as an actual depiction of real-life events. With footage from tapes allegedly found at the home of its star serial killer, it also sells itself as featuring disturbing images straight from a murderer's deranged mind. Said murderer is the elusive Water Street Butcher, who was active in the Poughkeepsie region between the early '90s and early 2000s. Having managed to escape the police for over a decade, he might still be targeting victims at this exact moment, or so the movie tells us. The story focuses on the FBI's search for the man behind the plague doctor mask worn by the Butcher, on the plight of a family wrongfully associated with the crimes, and on the spine-chilling ordeal faced by the killer's sole surviving victim, young Cheryl Dempsey (Stacy Chbosky).

Despite not being a particularly gruesome film — there's nothing in The Poughkeepsie Tapes that you won't see on Saw, for instance — the movie gained something of a reputation for being too gory for regular audiences. At the same time, many would-be viewers worldwide became convinced that The Poughkeepsie Tapes was a real, incredibly tasteless documentary about a little-known serial killer. Each of these myths helped further the other: the film being an actual doc filled with snuff footage became the reason why it couldn't be seen by audiences, while the fact that it couldn't be seen made the whole "it's all real" discourse even more convincing. Recently, this debate gained some traction on TikTok, but, on Reddit, you can find posts from as long as ten years ago discussing whether the film depicts real events or not.

Why Was 'The Poughkeepsie Tapes' Pulled from Distribution?

The Poughkeepsie Tapes isn't, of course, an actual documentary. Despite the current scrutiny-inventing state of our true-crime media, no documentarian could ever get away with showing real images of torture and murder in their movie without even blurring the victims' faces. However, it is a fact that The Poughkeepsie Tapes spent nearly a decade hidden from its intended audience. But, even though cases of movies banned in entire countries due to their gruesome, yet entirely fictional content exist, nothing of the sort happened to John Erick Dowdle's film. If the so-called documentary about the Water Street Butcher never reached movie theaters, it's not due to a case of government censorship, but simply because the film's distribution company couldn't find an audience for it.

In a 2010 interview with Blue Cat Screenplay, Dowdle explains that the movie was bought right out of the 2007 Tribeca Film Festival by MGM. The intention was to give it a wide release, most likely piggybacking on the success of gory horror films such as the aforementioned Saw and Hostel, which came out in 2004 and 2005, respectively. The distribution company even spent its fair share of money advertising the film, the director recalls, but, five weeks before the release, the plug got pulled. The reason remains unknown, but, according to Dowdle, The Poughkeepsie Tapes is not the only movie that MGM went back on at the time.

Despite having felt devastated by the news, the director can't help but express some sort of relief. "When MGM wanted to go really wide with it, we were a little nervous about that, honestly," says Dowdle. "It’s not really a crowd-pleaser kind of film, it’s a really upsetting movie. We were like, ‘Are you sure you want to go big like this?’ Our thought was you should trickle it out. Let people discover it for themselves versus going, you know, major release." But the plan, at the time of the interview, at least, remained to give the film a theatrical release.

Is 'The Poughkeepsie Tapes' Available to Watch Today?

But the theatrical release never came. The Poughkeepsie Tapes remained a missing picture up until 2014 when it was quietly released on VOD on DirecTV. Then, three years later, the movie found its way to DVD and Blu-Ray thanks to the Scream Factory. Nowadays, the movie can be found on some free ad-supported streaming platforms, such as Tubi, Redbox, and Pluto.

In the end, the story of The Poughkeepsie Tapes and its long journey toward viewers is still a little bit of a horror tale, but not because of downright government censorship nor due to it being some kind of snuff film. The story of The Poughkeepsie Tapes is scary because it shows the power that distribution companies hold over the movies they buy. You can do everything right as a film director and your flick might still have a hard time reaching the audience you so desperately want to reach. It's also a horror story for film lovers. Can you imagine waiting for a movie to come out only for it to be forgotten on the shelves of some company that doesn't care about it as much as you do? Now, that is terrifying.