It is no secret that dystopian stories are at an all-time high with TV shows like The Handmaid's Tale and Black Mirror at the forefront of this genre. In the sci-fi drama series The Power (based on Naomi Alderman's best-selling novel), young girls have electricity literally at their fingertips, which makes them more powerful than ever. Instead of always being in fear that men will get the upper hand, they are now able to use their supernatural ability to follow their aspirations and advocate for their rights like never before. With Toni Collette leading this female-centered project, this sci-fi thriller will be arriving on streaming soon. If this sounds like something you'd want to watch, here is a detailed guide to all the information that you should know about the series.

When and Where Is The Power Releasing?

After four years since this adaptation was first announced, The Power will premiere on Prime Video on March 31, 2023, with four episodes. The remainder of Season 1 will be released weekly until May 12. As a Prime Video original, the 10-episode series will only be available to watch through this streaming platform. For $8.99 per month, you'll be able to watch this and other Prime Video exclusives. Mind you, new subscribers get access to a 30-day free trial, so you can start binging and pay later.

Watch the Trailer for The Power

On February 23, Prime Video shared the official trailer for The Power, which shows the girls learning how to handle their newfound superpower. The clip starts with Jos (Auli’i Cravalho) and her father in the car listening to "Check the Rhime" when all of a sudden, a spark comes out of the girl's finger when she tries to put another song in the queue. The small lighting bolt in the car is only one of a number of unusual circumstances that Jos had experienced in the past weeks. Before this incident, she accidentally made a microwave catch on fire with her hands. While this is happening in America, a reporter in Nigeria (played by Toheeb Jimoh) is covering similar incidents happening overseas, which are ultimately resulting in teenage girls having the power to control electricity. As this worldwide phenomenon unfolds, Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez (Collette) takes a stance to defend the sisterhood from the authorities, who find that their supernatural ability is a threat to society. Apart from the full-length trailer, a teaser for The Power was also released on January 31, 2023, which you can see below:

Who's In the Cast of The Power?

This dystopian thriller features a number of interesting characters with well-known actors playing the parts. Leslie Mann was initially set to star, but she left the project during the pandemic, and Toni Collette stepped in as Margot Cleary-Lopez, Seattle's mayor who is determined to protect the girls from authorities that want them behind bars. Among the teenagers that have this superpower is Margot's daughter Jos, who Auli’i Cravalho plays. Cravalho is best known for her starring role as the voice of Moana in the Disney animated movie of the same name. Other key figures who are part of this female revolution are Allie Montgomery (Halle Bush), Tatiana Moskalev (Zrinka Cvitešić), and Roxy Monke (Ria Zmitrowicz). These three girls have been mistreated and often had their voices undermined in the past, so when they find out about the superpower that all of them have, they become more confident and willing to advocate for their needs.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Collette recalled that she was impressed by the women involved in the project after she watched them in a teaser trailer.

“When we were shooting, they showed us a teaser trailer cut together. It’s so incredibly cinematic, but I also found it so moving because seeing such a diverse range of female actors on screen was just so unusual. And it’s a story about women having agency, feeling safe and confident, and having some sense of sovereignty, so it’s very empowering to be a part of and to watch.”

Aside from the female characters, The Power has some well-known names set to take on male roles. Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh will play Tunde, the journalist responsible for documenting this supernatural phenomenon as it unravels all over the world. John Leguizamo will play Rob, the mayor's husband and Jos' father. Other main cast members include Nico Hiraga as Ryan, Heather Agyepong as Tunde's friend Ndudi, Daniela Vega as Sister Maria, Archie Rush as Darrell Monke, Gerrison Machado as Matt Cleary-Lopez, Pietra Castro as Izzy Cleary-Lopez, and Eddie Marsan as a crime boss called Bernie Monke.

Apart from them, Josh Charles will play a recurring role as Daniel Dandal, Washington's governor and the mayor's ultimate rival. Edwina Findley appears as Helen, another recurring character who is Margot's advisor. Other recurring cast members include Rob Delaney as Tom, Alice Eve as Kristen, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Ricky Monke, Avital Lvova as Liat Monke, Sam Buchanan as Terry Monke, Juliet Cowan as Barbara Monke, Simbi Ajikawo as Adunola, and Ana Ularu as Tatiana's sister Zoia.

Who's Making The Power?

This series about female empowerment is women-led, both in front of and behind the camera. Raelle Tucker will be the showrunner and executive producer of this project, and she is known for her work on True Blood, Jessica Jones, and The Returned. It's also been revealed that The Power Season 1 was penned by an all-woman writers' room, with Sarah Quintrell, Claire Wilson, Brennan Elizabeth Peters, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour credited as writers on IMDb, alongside Raelle Tucker and Naomi Alderman, who wrote the original novel.

Five people are set to take the director's chair in The Power's first season, with Ugla Hauksdóttir (Hanna), Lisa Gunning (Nowhere Boy), Neasa Hardiman (Jessica Jones), Logan Kibens (The L Word: Generation Q), and Shannon Murphy (Killing Eve) all credited as directors. The Prime Video original was produced by Amazon Studios alongside Jane Featherstone and Naomi de Pear's production company Sister. Naomi De Pear, Raelle Tucker, Jane Featherstone, Claire Wilson, and Sarah Quintrell are all credited as executive producers.

What Is the Plot of The Power?

