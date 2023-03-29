The supernatural horror genre is overflowing with thought-provoking gems deserving of wide viewership and Britain's The Power is but one example of the many recent indie offerings where the horror is matched by the thematic complexity. Elegantly directed by debuting filmmaker Corinna Faith, The Power is a heady exercise in slow-escalating terror anchored by a resolutely believable Rose Williams as an embattled nurse thrust against menacing forces. Williams' Val credibly morphs from tentative night nurse to rampaging crusader - and the character arc is expertly handled. Tackling provocative themes delicately while delivering ensuring scares abound, The Power is a must-see for genre enthusiasts and sits among the very best films currently available to stream on Shudder.

Over the last few years, a suite of strong, supernatural horror films has been made in the UK. The claustrophobic Caveat was an inscrutable psychological wire-plucker and Shepherd starring Tom Hughes used suppressed guilt and rustic isolation as the basis for feverish torment. The Power pits a vengeful presence against an unsuspecting new nurse at a dilapidated hospital in the 1970s while examining the shocking effects authority imbalance has on some of its disturbed patients. The film ultimately trains the spotlight on some heavy issues while providing a parade of frights in the process. For fans of old-fashioned haunted house fare, A24's countless atmospheric horror outings, or smoldering narratives that place an emphasis on mood - The Power is required viewing. In fact, it's a profoundly affecting film, period - a controlled burn sure to scare some senseless.

RELATED: From ‘Saint Maud’ to 'Piggy,' Underrated Horror Movies That Flew Under the Radar

What Is 'The Power' About?

Image Via Shudder

Corinna Faith is clearly very genre literate, and the post-Gothic trappings are all present in full force as the film opens. With a Shirley Jackson-like ominousness edging its way into proceedings from the start, The Power takes a unique setting and moment in history to tell its tale. Occurring during the miners' strike of the 1970s (January 1974 to be exact) when London opted to shut off its electricity during the nighttime hours as an extreme energy-saving measure, the promise of sustained darkness is made early on in the piece, and the promise is firmly kept. All darkness and ocher hues with flickers of orange and yellow here and there, the hospital itself at night is a formidable place.

Rose Williams' ingenuous Val is simply thankful to be employed, and while she has to weave her way past a gallery of terse, unsympathetic bureaucrats en route to taking her first "dark shift" post, she is someone who clutches onto life's bare minimum with all her might. Were it not for the job, she'd likely be in the mire. Val's naïveté and acute perceptiveness are in constant competition with one another, and it's this frailty that renders her character a consistently engaging one to steer the audience through the plot. One gets the sense that without some kind of forward-moving purpose, her hyperactive mind would consume her. How much is real, and how much is the byproduct of unresolved trauma, downtrodden spirits, and vivid imagination, left at the mercy of infinite shadows?

'The Power' Slowly But Steadily Builds Tension

Image Via Shudder

Once inside and on the clock, Val greets her colleagues - who are congenial enough in the sepia-tinged half-light of the hospital ward (one of whom can be spotted buried in a Stephen King novel in a choice slice of intertextuality). However, the women are quick to become dismissive of Val's claims when things ultimately start to go "bump in the night," as they so often do. The Innocents and The Haunting become reference points in the film's first succession of creaky, glance-over-the-shoulder scares. Among the young nurses sharing overnight duties, Val meets Babs (Emma Rigby) - a slightly stuck-up belittler quick to make snide remarks at her expense. Val is then forced to contend with more than just the crushing darkness of the many crumbling hallways that characterize her "workplace," but the sneering attitudes of one or two of her disbelieving co-workers.

All the while, the swirling atmosphere refuses to let up - carrying the suggestion Val may be susceptible to "seeing things" more than the average person. Invisible hands and inexplicable breaths of air waft in front of her face, and more than once she is knocked to the floor by an unseen force while voices seep out from a cupboard in one of the hospital wards. Here, Faith demonstrates how well-executed familiar plot devices remain supremely effective when viewed through the lens of a character suffering from an acute identity dilemma. Val has been spoken down to and very likely walked over in the lead-up to taking her ill-fated shift, and her desperation is there for all to see. She also carries her past traumas with her like a sharp pain in the chest, a pain unwilling to abate. Once her desperation cedes to determination - the film only becomes more compelling.

'The Power' Explore Both Paranormal and Real-World Horrors

Image Via Shudder

And this is only the first act. The screws are tightened with a steady hand during the establishing scenes and by the time the midsection arrives - the ghost story theatrics marry up with an engrossing pursuit of justice involving the mistreatment of a long-disappeared former patient. Once a mysterious man named Nev (Theo Barklem Briggs) shows up, events ratchet up several notches. Seemingly involved with Babs, the two venture down to a dank section of the hospital as Val is left to fumble through the darkness on her lonesome. Drawn to the source of the impenetrable commotion, it soon becomes clear to Val, reinforced via conversations with another current patient named Saba, that the haunter is a girl named Gail, who was disturbed and eventually subjected to torment by members of staff. Predictability is eschewed however, as while the look and feel of the classic ghost story are beautifully retained - the real horrors often lurk in the light of day, swept out of sight.

The visuals employed by Faith are striking in their occasional unflinching grotesquery in a film that cloaks most of its shocks underneath a layer of partial darkness. However, the physical shocks are a suit for the underlying psychological trauma of at least three of its characters in what serves as a successful exploration of duality. Faith skillfully ties together the ghostly atmosphere of a classic Daphne Du Maurier adaptation with a scathing indictment of positional power abuse. Val is ultimately forced to confront systematic status manipulation within an institution housing long-serving employees who bear little to no regard for those under their care. It's chilling. Gail is (somewhat forcefully) attempting to reach out to someone who has also suffered - and Val becomes the at-first unwitting vessel.

Faith and Williams share a strong vision for the character of Val, and her eventual brave persistence in achieving justice for the buried torments of former sufferers becomes a way to achieve emancipation for herself. The Power is notable in its grasp of important commentary while never sacrificing genuine scares and like other emotionally devastating horror films before and after it, uses the unknowns of the spectral realm to coax real-world demons out from their hiding places. The Power is a conversation-generating horror film and one of the genre's zeniths of 2021. It exposes the terrors of the imagination and the unimaginable.