Netflix has released a new look at Jane Campion’s new Western film, The Power of the Dog, and never before has the wild west looked so good.

Adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name, the new stills give us a look at Benedict Cumberbatch showing off his ranching skills as Phil Burbank, along with Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as the family so desperate to show him that fear is not a way to make people love him.

The film, which will receive a limited theatrical release on November 17, follows a charismatic yet powerful rancher (Cumberbatch) in 1925, who begins to torment his brother’s (Plemons) new wife and son, a widow whom he brings to the family ranch much to Phil’s dismay. The reckless campaign is nearly unbearable, until Phil is shown the possibility of love and what it can achieve.

The new stills showcase Cumberbatch and Plemons on horseback, the former sporting the typical rancher get-up of overalls and messy facial hair and the latter looking slightly more refined. (A glimpse into their personalities, perhaps?) The stills also showcase Dunst as Rose, all alone in a room full of people, as Smit-McPhee as her son, Peter, who seems rather content to entertain himself all on his own.

The Power of the Dog is Campion’s first film since 2009’s Bright Star, for which she will serve as writer, director, and producer. Of Savage’s original novel, she says that the story "stayed with [her] a long time and it didn’t let [her] go” — and now, she’ll be bringing it home, substituting her native New Zealand for the rough Montana terrain described in the novel.

The Power of the Dog also stars Thomasin Mackenzie, Frances Conroy, and Keith Carradine. The film will stream in select theaters starting November 17, before being available worldwide on Netflix on December 1. Check out the brand new images below:

