Jane Campion's western also earned Best Director and several acting awards.

The Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) announced their award winners today, and the top prize went to Jane Campion's stunning western The Power of the Dog. Full disclosure: I'm also the President of SEFCA, and I can reveal that as a vote counter, The Power of the Dog had a commanding lead in our balloting. It's no surprise since the film is excellent, and it also took home awards for Best Director for Jane Campion, Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst. Over in the best Best Actress category, Kristen Stewart won for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer.

Overall, I'm incredibly pleased with the group's selections (and I'm not just saying that because I'm President; you can see my news articles on SEFCA's years past where I voiced my displeasure). In our Top 10 we recognized films that are threatening to fly under the award radar (The Green Knight), foreign-language features (Drive My Car), and documentaries (Summer of Soul). I don't know how these films will fare over the course of the awards season, but I'll also say I wouldn't be surprised if The Power of the Dog is named Best Picture on Oscar night.

Check out our full list of awards below.

Top 10 Films

The Power of the Dog Licorice Pizza Belfast The Green Knight West Side Story The French Dispatch Tick, Tick…BOOM! Drive My Car Dune Summer of Soul

Best Actor

Winner: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Runner-Up: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Winner: Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Runner-Up: Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Runner-Up: Jeffrey Wright, The French Dispatch

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Runner-Up: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Ensemble

Winner: The French Dispatch

Runner-Up: Mass

Best Director

Winner: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Runner-Up: Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Runner-Up: Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Runner-Up: Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Best Documentary

Winner: Summer of Soul

Runner-Up: Flee

Best Foreign-Language Film

Winner: Drive My Car

Runner-Up: The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Film

Winner: The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Runner-Up: Flee

Best Cinematography

Winner: Greig Fraser, Dune

Runner-Up: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Best Score

Winner: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Runner-Up: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

