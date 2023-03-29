Based on Naomi Alderman's 2016 sci-fi novel of the same name, The Power follows a world where girls have developed a biological mutation that allows them to control electricity. This new power causes massive ripple effects across society and the world. The story, most importantly, explores the remarkable power shift that favors a matriarchy and what that could entail.

The series will star an ensemble of characters, specifically women from different corners of the world, and how the power affects their lives and those around them. Before the sci-fi thriller series lights up the TV screens, it's worth checking out the electrifying cast and characters of The Power.

Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez

Margot is the mayor of Seattle who advocates for protecting and training young girls when they receive their powers. Her stance becomes a focus for her political agenda, especially against fellow politician Daniel Dandon. Margot is also a dedicated mother to her three children and experiences the personal impact of the power when her oldest daughter, Jos, gains her abilities.

Toni Collette is an Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actress featured in several popular films, including The Sixth Sense, About a Boy, and Little Miss Sunshine. She won an Emmy for her lead role in the television series United States of Tara and has recently been in notable films like Hereditary and Knives Out and TV projects like The Staircase and Pieces of Her. Collette's upcoming projects include the film Mafia Mamma and Bong Joon Ho's next film Mickey 17.

Auliʻi Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez

Jos Cleary-Lopez is the daughter of Margot and Rob, who develops her powers. She learns to hone her abilities slowly due to the challenging power fluctuations. Jos befriends a boy named Ryan (Nico Hiraga), who becomes her romantic interest after confiding in him regarding her fear of her abilities. Jos eventually gains confidence and freely embraces her power, but it places her in conflict with her mother, who is only trying to help her.

Auliʻi Cravalho is an American actress and singer best known for leading the 2016 Disney film Moana. She went on to star in the TV series Rise and the TV production of The Little Mermaid Live!. Cravalho's recent films include All Together Now and Crush. Her next project will be the movie adaptation of the musical Mean Girls.

John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez

Rob Lopez is the supportive husband of Margot and a caring father to their three kids, Jos, Matt (Gerrison Machado), and Izzy (Pietra Castro). He soon struggles and grows hesitant around his family when the power affects them in more ways than he can handle.

John Leguizamo is an Emmy-winning comedian and actor who starred in early films such as Romeo + Juliet, Spawn, Moulin Rouge, and Super Mario Bros. His recent projects include the TV miniseries When They See Us and the films Violent Night, The Menu, and Encanto. His next project is the action movie Tin Soldier.

Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon

Daniel Dandon is a governor of Washington whose current political ambition is to become the state senator. He competes with Margot but soon realizes how the Power threatens his position.

Josh Charles is an actor who is best known for playing Dan Rydell in Sports Night and Will Gardner on The Good Wife. He received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for the latter and went on to star in comedy projects like the Wet Hot American Summer series and Drunk History. Besides featuring in TV projects like Law & Order True Crime and The Loudest Voice, Charles recently starred in We Own This City and Away. His next project will be the psychological thriller movie Mothers' Instinct.

Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo

Tunde Ojo is a Nigerian aspiring video journalist who found international fame when he released the first filmed footage of a woman with the power on his Youtube channel. From there, he goes worldwide to continue documenting this strange phenomenon that impacts young girls.

Toheeb Jimoh is a Nigerian-raised English actor whose breakout role was Sam Obisanya in Ted Lasso. His theater background includes A Midsummer Night's Dream and Nine Lessons and Carols. His next project will be a London stage production of Romeo and Juliet.

Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke

Bernie Monke is a notorious crime boss based in North London. He's also the father of Roxy, of whom he loves dearly, to the point of not allowing her to be part of his dangerous work. He also has three sons, Terry (Sam Buchanan), Darrell (Archie Rush), and Ricky (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), who he deems more worthy of joining his empire.

Eddie Marsan is an English actor best known for playing Inspector Lestrade in Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes franchise. His most famous television roles include Ray Donovan, Jonathan Strange, and Mr. Norrell. Marsan's most recent projects include action movies like The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man, The Contractor, and Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre. His upcoming projects are the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black and the British film Midas Man.

Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke

Roxy is the illegitimate daughter of Bernie, who aspires to join the family business and his crime empire. However, her father refuses to let her in, especially with her stepfamily and Bernie's legitimate children taking precedence over her. Her power fuels Roxy's frustration and finally gives her a chance to take control.

Ria Zmitrowicz starred in the BAFTA-winning series Three Girls. Given her theater background, she's been involved with several productions of plays such as The Crucible and Arcadia. She recently featured in the films Teen Spirit and Misbehaviour.

Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev

Tatiana Moskalev is the wife of Moldovan President Viktor Moskalev. She soon steals authority from her husband and reshapes the entire nation of Moldova into a new matriarchal country called Bessapara.

Zrinka Cvitešić is a Croatian actress who has been in a few British miniseries, including London Spy and Capital. She also starred in Woody Harrelson's comedy-drama film Lost in London.

Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery

Allie Montgomery is an orphan who had a rough upbringing moving from group homes to the foster care system. She lives with her abusive foster father until she finally gains the power to get out on her own. Allie journeys across the US, soon finding refuge in a convent and becoming a religious figure to lead other girls cast out because of their power. The Power marks Halle Bush's acting debut.