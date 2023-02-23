Zapping off the pages of Naomi Alderman’s celebrated sci-fi novel, The Power is lighting up future audiences with another in-depth trailer. Featuring a star-studded cast with names like Toni Collette and John Leguizamo, this book-turned-series is bound to electrify Prime Video when it lands on March 31, 2023.

Today’s trailer begins with Rob (Leguizamo) in the car with his daughter Jos (Auli’l Cravalho) while absolutely crushing A Tribe Called Quest’s classic “Check The Rhime” when the radio begins to short circuit, shooting off sparks in every direction. Teasing her dad, Jos says that it’s because his stereo and music choices are old, but we get a deeper look into what’s really happening when Rob references a mysterious microwave fire that recently broke out. We’re then transported to Nigeria where a reporter named Tunde (Toheeb Jimoh) is covering the story of a teenage girl shooting electricity out of her hands. The mystery continues to grow as it’s discovered that a multitude of young women from around the globe have suddenly come into the possession of the same electrifying power.

While many like Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez (Collette) see the girls’ extraordinary abilities as a good thing, others like Daniel Dandon (Josh Charles) view their powers as a threat and call for the teens to be locked up. At the center of the story is an empowering message for women everywhere as (most of) the newly superpowered teens use their talents to better their world and flip the tables on the patriarchy.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Toni Collette to Star in Revenge Thriller 'The Prima Donna'

Also starring in Prime Video’s 10-episode series adaptation of The Power will be Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, Nico Hiraga as Ryan, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, and Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke. The show promises to take audiences to every corner of the globe as it follows a group of teenage girls who have their lives changed after waking up to discover that they have the ability to conduct electricity with the snap of a finger.

Brought to viewers by Amazon Studios and SISTER, Raella Tucker serves The Power as its producer. Alderman and Claire Wilson executive produce alongside Jane Featherstone and Naomi de Pear of SISTER. Tim Bricknell and Sarah Quintrell co-executive produce.

Prepare to be electrified by checking out the newest trailer for The Power below and, for those out there who like to read the book before seeing the on-screen adaptation, there’s still plenty of time to pick up a copy of Alderman’s novel before the thriller lands on Prime Video on March 31.