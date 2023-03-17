In two weeks, Prime Video will send sparks flying as its new series The Power makes its three-episode debut on the streamer. Based on Naomi Alderman's award-winning novel of the same name, the show focuses on a group of teenage girls who suddenly gain the power of electrocution. Ahead of the premiere on March 31, Prime Video has shared a new sneak peek at the series.

The new video begins on a shot of Toni Collette, who provides a voiceover narration talking about how "we never dared to imagine it, a world built for us." She doesn't specify the "us" she refers to, but based on what we know about the show and the scenes throughout the opening, it's clear she's referring to women in general. As she continues, she notes other things not typically possible for women that now exist within the show's world. It culminates in the final moments as the girls gain and unleash their literal powers. Meanwhile, Collette seems to be in some sort of trouble and is aware that it was inevitable. Throughout, the clip showcases some of the other key characters, including Collette's on-screen daughter played by Auli'i Cravalho.

The Series Takes Girl Power to New Heights

Similar to Alderman's novel, The Power will focus on women in power not just through their literal, newfound electrocution skills, but also through a broader feminist lens. As showcased through the opening sequence and earlier trailers, the series gives its characters the means to find their inner power, giving them the opportunity to wreak havoc on a world stacked against them and to realize they are more than what they initially believe about themselves -- whether they feel unseen, lonely, weak, or more. The series will also highlight the girls' stories on a global scale, featuring characters from "London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe." It chronicles their stories as they first gain their electrocution to "a complete reversal of the power balance of the world."

Image via Prime Video

The Power is showrun and executive produced by Raelle Tucker. Other executive producers include Alderman, SISTER's Naomi de Pear and Jane Featherstone, and Claire Wilson, with Sarah Quintrell and Tim Bricknell as executive producers. Additional cast includes John Leguizamo, Josh Charles, Toheeb Jimoh, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitešić, Halle Bush, and more.

The Power premieres with its first three episodes Friday, March 31 on Prime Video. New episodes will release weekly each Friday leading up to the season finale on May 12. Watch the opening sequence below: