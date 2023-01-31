Prime Video released the first teaser trailer for its new series The Power, and it's already electrifying. The new thriller comes from Amazon Studios and SISTER, and is an adaptation of Naomi Alderman's award-winning novel of the same name. It follows a group of teenage girls who gain the power of electrocution.

The trailer begins as Toni Collette's Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez reveals the mysterious cause of the girls' newfound powers, and her reaction already demonstrates that it's a phenomenon meant to be taken seriously. She holds a press conference to emphasize that what's happening isn't a hoax. As she does, the girls affected wreak havoc as they test out their powers, electrocuting anything ranging from relatively minor objects to entire, massive places. Other scenes flashed throughout reveal that this evolutionary quality in the girls will be met with a harsh response.

The trailer also showcases the power of the girls beyond their literal powers, with Santigold's "GO! (Feat. Karen O)" as a fitting backing anthem. Though confused about their new abilities, they begin to experience a broader strength within themselves and each other. One girl, Jos (Auli'i Cravalho), notes that she used to live in "constant fear" but now "feels a hundred times stronger." Her line teases that the other girls may likely share that feeling as they are now the ones able to incite fear as they please. Based on the teaser, it already seems the show will lean into the prominent feminist perspective of Alderman's novel.

Image via Prime Video

Described as an "emotionally driven" story, The Power chronicles the lives of teenage girls across the globe who suddenly develop the ability to electrocute people and things at will. The 10-episode first season brings viewers across the world, "from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe." The power begins as a small tingle but soon evolves into something much greater that completely upends the world's power balance.

The series is showrun and executive produced by Raelle Tucker. SISTER's Jane Featherstone and Naomi de Pear executive produce alongside Alderman, Claire Wilson, and director Reed Morano. Sarah Quintrell and Tim Bricknell co-executive produce. Additional series cast includes John Leguizamo as John Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, and more.

The Power premieres Friday, March 31 on Prime Video. New episodes will release weekly every Friday up until the season finale on May 12. Watch the teaser trailer below: