The Powerpuff Girls was a popular cartoon franchise that first aired in 1998. Since then, it has released multiple spin-offs and was close to airing a live-action adaptation on the CW. After years of being off the air, the show is coming back to television this April, with a new time slot on Cartoon Network.

ComicBook.com reported that the late-'90s animated series will return to Cartoon Network on April 12 as part of its new morning lineup. It also revealed that the 2013 show Steven Universe will join this lineup. Both programs will air next to each other, with Steven Universe scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. and The Powerpuff Girls at 10:30 a.m. There is no word on whether the 2016 reboot will also make a return at a later date.

Ever since the series first premiered in November 1998, The Powerpuff Girls has lasted for six seasons and released a feature film in 2002 that tells the origins of these superhero girls. The original show was well-received by fans, receiving an average audience score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, the film generated over $16 million at the worldwide box office, and it was a recipient of an EPIC Award in 2003 from The White House Project.

What Happened to 'The Powerpuff Girls' Live-Action Series?

Image by Zanda Rice

In 2020, it was announced that the CW is producing a live-action adaptation of the hit '90s cartoon series called Powerpuff. The show would feature an adult version of our favorite heroes, played by Chloe Bennett, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault. According to Variety, development of the show began in August 2020, and by 2021, the network ordered a pilot. Vanity Fair reported that the show was being reworked after a script for the live-action series was allegedly leaked. It revealed that our adult heroes stopped being heroes after a tragic accident, and the leak received poor reactions from fans who saw it. Unfortunately, the show was canceled before a single episode or preview emerged.

In 2025, a trailer for the show was leaked, featuring what could have been a "mature" and "edgy" take on The Powerpuff Girls. While the full plot of the show was never made public, the trailer hinted that the girls split up after they killed Mojo, who is now a human rather than a monkey. As the girls return to Townsville, they struggle to agree on whether they should return to being superheroes or continue living their adult lives.

The Powerpuff Girls is available to stream on Max.