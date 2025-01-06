[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh.]

The Prime Video original family comedy series The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh follows a family made up of parents Mahesh (Naveen Andrews) and Sudha (Sindhu Vee) and their three kids, Bhanu (Sahana Srinivasan), Kamal (Arjun Sriram) and Vinod (Ashwin Sakthivel), that has moved from India to start a new life in America, only to find themselves caught up with their neighbors in unexpected ways. Recounting events through flashbacks to a pair of investigators in an attempt to prove their innocence, each of the Pradeeps might see things a bit differently, but they clearly love each other and are just hoping to return to their pursuit of the American Dream.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Andrews talked about getting the unusual opportunity to do a half-hour comedy series, finding the right pace and energy for the scenes, what he most enjoyed about the dynamic between the parents, shooting the interrogation scenes, Mahesh’s relationship with neighbor Jimbo (Ethan Suplee), and how fans of Lost will probably always ask him about his time on that series.

‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’ Is Different From the Projects That Typically Come Naveen Andrews’ Way

Collider: The last time we spoke was for The Dropout and I also watched you in The Cleaning Lady, both of which are so very different from this series. When this came your way, what made you want to do this? What made you want to play this character? Had you thought about or been looking for anything like this or did this come as a surprise?

NAVEEN ANDREWS: It was a surprise, quite honestly. It’s interesting because it came from Michael Showalter, who directed The Dropout. When the script came, it was the format that was unusual for me, as a half-hour sitcom, but also the character. I’ve never played a character like Mahesh, who is so relentlessly optimistic, almost irritatingly so. And he seems to have a genuine curiosity and belief that goodwill and love will somehow allow him and his family to prevail in a foreign country.

I love that this is your family sitcom era but finding the right group of actors to make up a family can also be a super tricky thing. When did you first meet your TV family? Did you guys get to spend any time together, or was that very well-defined in the script?

ANDREWS: It was very well-defined in the script. Of course, we had a chance to meet up, right before we started shooting, with various dinners, etc. At the core of this particular piece is a certain kind of discipline. In order for scenes to work and flow, there’s a certain kind of pace and energy that everyone has to adhere to.

Every family has to have their own brand of chaos that seems natural to them, which is hard to do when you’re strangers thrown together, trying to be a family.

ANDREWS: My partner has four children. They’re all grown up now, but whenever they get together, it’s a chorus of creatures, like loud birds. It’s very different to my situation, where I had two boys, born apart and in different countries.

What did you most enjoy about the relationship between Mahesh and Sudha (Sindhu Vee)? There’s a little bit of a role reversal with them, in some ways.

ANDREWS: Yes. I loved the aspect of telepathy. You assume that kind of connection is very deep. But also, there’s their love for each other and their children, for the family unit. And there’s inherent respect for her, as an academic professional.

It’s fun to see how different they both are with the kids.

ANDREWS: Yes, it’s such a completely different dynamic. Different children reflect their own idiosyncrasies.

'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh' Uses Humor To Confront Serious Issues