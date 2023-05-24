Collider is excited to exclusively unveil a featurette for ABC's new unscripted comedy series, The Prank Panel, which stars Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe. The series will also air a special advance preview on May 24—for all of you pranksters at heart. The Prank Panel will see people be given the opportunity to pitch elaborate pranks to the panel of "experts," who—in turn—will decide if they want to help produce them.

Andre had previously described the show as "Like Shark Tank, but with pranks," and admitted—while doing the rounds to promote the show—that he very nearly quit because of the campaign of prank terror conducted by his co-star Knoxville upon him. Andre also appeared in last year's Jackass Forever, in which he was the victim of a number of practical jokes by Knoxville and the Jackass crew. However, trying to get his own back on Knoxville has proven slightly more difficult for Andre, with the legendary stuntman almost impervious to pain and suffering at this point. Andre recently shared in an interview with Howard Stern:

"While Knoxville’s not looking, I stake this stun gun out, and I hit him right in the heart with it, like right in the center of his chest. But he’s like the liquid Terminator, the guy is so impervious to pain, that’s like a little pinch to him… He just starts looking at me while he’s being electrocuted, and then he grabs it out of my hand, and then he just starts attacking me with it. And he has another one in his pocket, so he takes out another one, and he has mine. He gets me on the floor, and he’s just lighting me up with two stun guns. And I run for my life out of the studio. And I quit, I quit the show… So, I quit that weekend, then he begged me back."

Image via ABC

The Prank Panel is produced by Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser, Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker for KIMMELOT, Johnny Knoxville and Eric Andre, and Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, and Vin Rubino for ITV America. The Prank Panel is set to air a special advance preview, which will be broadcast on Wednesday, May 24. The series will then air new episodes in its regular time slot, starting Sunday, July 9, on ABC. The series logline offers this look at the upcoming comedy series, which promises laughs for the whole family:

The Prank Panel lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters. Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun.

Check out the exclusive new featurette below: