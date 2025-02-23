The Predator franchise has been through some ups and downs over the years. The original Predator is the perfect mix of a high-concept sci-fi movie and an action thriller, as its gung-ho heroes are being hunted by a killer alien. Predator 2 moved the action to New York City (and had a deep-cut Easter egg that launched an unexpected crossover with Alien.) Predators is severely underrated; it managed to shake up the franchise formula by taking its human characters off world, resulting in even more danger. But the franchise was nearly derailed by The Predator in 2018. On the surface, The Predator had all the right ingredients: it would be directed by Shane Black, who had a role in the original Predator and knew his way around an action film, and it featured a cast stacked with talent, including Boyd Holbrook and Sterling K. Brown.

But The Predator was weighed down with controversy prior to and after its release. One of Black's friends that was cast, Steve Wilder, turned out to be a registered sex offender. Its depiction of autism was questionable, at best, and wildly insensitive at worst. And it turns out that the film could have tanked the reputation of another sci-fi franchise, due to a pair of alternate endings. Most members of The Predator's crew have released information about these endings after the film's release, and it sounds like Black was swinging for the fences.

Shane Black Wanted Arnold Schwarzenegger To Reprise His 'Predator' Role

One ending that Black and co-writer Fred Dekker proposed was having Arnold Schwarzenegger reprise his role as Dutch Schaffer. Schaffer would have shown up after the final battle with the massive "Super Predator," offering Holbrook's Quinn McKenna, his son Rory (Jacob Tremblay) and scientist Casey Brackett (Olivia Munn) a chance to fight the Yajuta alongside him.

While this would have been a big moment, Schwarzenegger turned it down due to being unsatisfied with the script. "They asked me, and I read it, and I didn’t like it — whatever they offered. So I’m not going to do that, no. Except if there’s a chance that they rewrite it, or make it a more significant role. But the way it is now, no, I won’t do that," he told Yahoo! Movies prior to The Predator's release. Schwarzenegger eventually did return to the Predator franchise with the video game Predator: Hunting Grounds, where he played a more grizzled version of Dutch that had been hunting Predators for years following the events of the first Predator film.

'The Predator' Almost Featured Cameos From the Alien Franchise