Hot Toys is known as one of the best manufacturers in the market for the best collectibles, and the company may have just released its gnarliest figure yet. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled a new Predator figure inspired by Alien vs. Predator, which sees the massive creature wearing a full set of red Samurai armor and holding the disembodied head of a Xenomorph. The figure comes from Mr. Takayuki Takeya and Mr. Yuji Oniki, who first brought the figure to life in 2011, and now more than 10 years later, have revamped their idea with a new Akaoni Saurai Predator Collectible Figure. The new model features on arm with a Wolverine-esque three-pronged claw, with a katana in the other hand when not holding the Xenomorph's head. It also comes with an articulated jaw and replaceable mandibles to change the look of the Predator's face.

Hot Toys has been on a hot run of late, most recently releasing several new Batman figures to celebrate The Dark Knight's 85th anniversary. The first two were straight out of Batman: Arhkam Knight, with a golden Batman Beyond figure and a purple Batgirl figure, and the most recent was Michael Keaton's Batman from his second appearance in Batman Returns. Hot Toys also teamed up with Keaton again to release a new figure of his titular character in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the legacy sequel which is ravaging the box office. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator also received a new figure based on his appearance in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Star Wars icon Darth Vader even received a figure based on his helmetless appearance in Return of the Jedi.

Will We Ever See Another ‘Alien vs. Predator’ Movie?

There has been no official word of a new Alien vs. Predator movie, but Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez told Deadline at the Romulus premiere that he'd love to get to do it, possibly with [Prey] director Dan Tratchenberg. Both Alien: Romulus and Prey are "certified fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 80% and 94% scores, respectively, and although Romulus is the only one to premiere on theaters (Prey was straight-to-streaming on Hulu), an Alien vs. Predator movie would undoubtedly generate major box office hype.

The new Akonai Samurai Predator Hot Toys figure is not yet available for pre-order. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, check out the first look at the figure above, and stream Alien vs. Predator on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU