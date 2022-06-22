In a film that is centered around the manipulation of time, Ross Butler has had his involvement in the family comedy The Present cut short as he is set to be replaced by Ryan Guzman. The reason for the switch has not been revealed.The film is helmed by director Christian Ditter (How to Be Single).

Guzman’s most recognizable work will be the role he played on Fox’s 9-1-1 where he played the role of firefighter Eddie Diaz. Previous roles on Heroes Reborn and Pretty Little Liars make him no newcomer to the scene as well. He takes over from Butler who is known for his role portraying the adult Eugene Choi in Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods while also being on series such as K.C Undercover and Riverdale. His best-known role would be that of Zach Dempsey in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

The Present is a film that focuses on a bright and brilliant boy who discovers that with the aid of an enchanted family heirloom he and his siblings have the ability to manipulate time, making changes that they see fit. Armed with this new ability, they set out to go back in time and change the course of their lives which had shifted with the separation of their parents. They soon are taken on journeys that see them learn about family bonds while they discover exactly what is within their control to change and what isn’t.

Director Ditter has pulled together a good cast for the film with Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me) and Greg Kinnear (Shining Vale) playing the role of the estranged parents. Asides from her role in this film, Fisher has been cast in the upcoming comedy series Strays being worked on Universal. Her film credits include Rise of the Guardians, Greed, Now You See Me, Nocturnal Animals, and The Great Gatsby, amongst others. Her co-star Kinnear is a multiple award nominee with his film credits including Little Miss Sunshine, Little Men, Stuck in Love, You’ve Got Mail, and Ghost Town, among others with a TV credit on the thrilling show, House of Cards.

Other members of the film’s cast include Easton Rocket Sweda, Shay Rudolph, and Mason Shea Joyce with the script written by Jay Martel. Executive producers for the project are Martel, Jason Clark (CatchLight), Zach Garrett (AGC) and Miguel Palos. Production has begun for the film in Los Angeles with Ditter directing.

There is currently no release date for The Present.