The Big Picture The Present is a family film with a magical heirloom plot appealing to kids and a time travel twist.

The movie mixes time travel elements with family bonding scenes in various scenarios, from dark to funny.

Directed by Christian Ditter and written by Jay Martel, The Present premieres on June 18 on digital.

Gravitas Ventures released today a trailer and poster for The Present. The family film stars Greg Kinnear (Shining Vale) and Isla Fisher (Now You See Me 3) as separated parents whose kids decide to use a magical heirloom in order to bring the family back together. The beauty of family films is: this plot seems appealing to kids and like a horror movie for adults, and there will be a lesson for both groups by the end of it. The movie is set to premiere on digital on June 18.

The trailer for The Present makes the adventure comes off as a cross between About Time and Groundhog Day, with a touch of Edge of Tomorrow. Not that it's an action movie, but it's clear that the kids will have to go back and forth in time quite a few times in order to establish which strategy might work to make their parents stay together and which doesn't. This opens the door for several possibilities and different scenarios, from dark and twisty to downright funny — a pretty unusual combination for family films.

On the less time travel side and the more family-film aspect of The Present, it will be interesting to see the kids — played by Shay Rudolph (The Baby-Sitters Club), Mason Shea Joyce (Good Girls), and Easton Rocket Sweda (General Hospital) — band together in order to try and save their family. It's safe to assume this will provide plenty of bonding moments in which the kids will get to learn about each other, figure out their relationships and try to understand how the adult world works. The poster from the movie, also unveiled today, is pretty straightforward and shows the cast against a purple backdrop that emphasizes the grandfather clock that serves as a time machine.

Who's The Team Behind 'The Present?'

Image via Gravitas Ventures

The Present is directed by Christian Ditter (How To Be Single). The screenplay is penned by Emmy nominee Jay Martel, who previously wrote comedy film Get Hard and several episodes from sketch comedy show Key & Peele. In an official statement, Ditter commented that despite the heart of the movie being the family relationship, he was wildly interested in the time-traveling aspects of the story:

“I loved the aspect that the same events impact various members of the family differently. The same day feels differently depending on whether you’re an adult or teen or a boy or a girl. I thought it was fascinating to experience the day over and over again, but from a very different emotional impact and perspective."

Martel's screenplay took a different route from the traditional ones, in the sense that it evolved into a novel whose production took place simultaneously with the movie. The novel came out in 2021, and the author himself supervised the slight changes in both versions.

The Present is set to premiere on all major streaming platforms and on cable VOD on June 18. You can watch the trailer below: