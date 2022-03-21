America, come on down! You're the next contestant on 'The Price Is Right'!

For 50 years now, The Price is Right has been asking audience members from around the country to "come on down" and join in the price-guessing fun on stage. To celebrate such a milestone, CBS' flagship game show is going on the road for a 50 stop, nationwide Come on Down Tour. The event will bring the show and all its fan-favorite games to major cities across the U.S. including Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, St. Louis, host Drew Carey's hometown of Cleveland, and New York. It all kicks off on Friday, March 25 with a show on the Santa Monica Pier complete with a lighting of Pacific Park's Ferris wheel to celebrate.

The Come on Down Tour will visit famous locales as it brings its signature games like Plinko and Cliff Hangers directly to viewers. Each of its special stops centers around an important, uniquely American landmark, from the Gateway Arch in St. Louis to the World's Largest Basket in Newark. The tour also marks an opportunity for the show to give back. All contestants will still be competing for a showcase and the $50,000 grand prize, but fans can also win prizes that support local communities. The Price is Right will be giving out prizes to businesses tied to the year 1972, the year the show began airing on CBS.

The Price is Right has been a staple game show since its inception thanks to its positivity, unique games, and the general air that anyone can participate. Its signature formula of calling down audience members for chances to win prizes, spin the wheel, and compete in the Showcase Showdown, has proved a massive success as it's the longest-tenured game show ever broadcasted. Produced by Fremantle, the show has given out more than $300 million in prizes during its span on CBS and remains the top-rated daytime show on network television.

Mike Benson, the president and chief marketing officer at CBS, commemorated 50 years of the show and the start of the tour, saying "The Price is Right has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years. This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television. The Come on Down Tour is an expansion of our mission to bring fans closer to what they love in new and exciting ways, while simultaneously supporting iconic local business partners in each city."

The Price is Right Come on Down Tour begins in Los Angeles on March 25. Check out the full list of special stops for the tour below, but if you want to track the show's cross-country journey directly, check out the official Instagram page.

Come on Down Tour Special Stops:

Los Angeles, Calif. – Friday, March 25

Denver, Colo. – Friday, April 1

Dallas, Texas – Thursday, April 7

New Orleans, La. – Friday, April 15

Nashville, Tenn. – Friday, April 22

St. Louis, Mo. – Thursday, April 28

Cleveland, Ohio – Friday, May 6

New York, N.Y. – Wednesday, May 18

