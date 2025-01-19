Since the premiere of Sister Wives in 2010, Kody Brown has been a polarizing figure in the world of reality TV. The show revolves around Brown's relationships with his three sister wives and the everyday realities of living in a plural family. It has shown every aspect of Kody Brown's life. The show began with Kody Brown marrying Robyn Brown and introducing her to his first three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown. At this point, it's hard to imagine Kody Brown outside of his polygamist lifestyle. But shockingly enough, there are some parts of his life that the audience doesn't know about. Long before Brown became the poster child for plural families, he almost gained recognition for a very different reason.

The show's latest season focuses on Kody Brown dealing with his monogamous relationship with Robyn Brown and the falling apart of his plural family. While things between him and his former wives are bitter, Kody Brown has shared many memories with them, including his appearance in The Price Is Right with Meri Brown in 1994. Back then, he wasn't a villain patriarch of his plural family, and no one knew what the future held for him.

Kody Brown Was Part of the Most Iconic ‘The Price Is Right’ Era

Kody and Meri Brown participated in the game show during Bob Barker’s era as host. Barker hosted The Price Is Right for 35 years, and his warm humor and genuine enthusiasm for the contestants’ success helped him connect with all kinds of audiences. So, it’s no surprise that the Sister Wives star decided to try his luck back when Barker was still around. But if it wasn’t for a user on Reddit, the world would have never known that Kody and Meri Brown almost hit the jackpot on The Price Is Right.

After the news was shared on the social media platform, Sister Wives fans started an investigation of their own. While there is no video evidence of the reality star competing on The Price Is Right, the audience has been finding bits of information to piece the story together. For starters, someone managed to dig up an old episode guide for The Price Is Right, which confirms that a man named Kody did compete on the game show. And while his last name hasn’t been revealed, fans believe that this is none other than the reality TV star.