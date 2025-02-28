In the 15 years Drew Carey has been the host of The Price Is Right, he's made many changes, but one action he took several years ago still has fans and the involved parties buzzing with enthusiasm. In 2007, Drew became the main host for the popular game show, replacing long-time host Bob Barker. Over the past decade, Drew has made it his mission to improve The Price Is Right. Drew has modernized the game by keeping the traditional style but upgraded the music and graphics.

The American comedian also seems to be more relaxed and friendly, compared to the previous host, as he makes more of an effort to chat with the stars and makes them feel at ease. Carey has also incorporated special themed episodes like "Big Money Week" and "Dream Car Week." Another major change the host incorporated was diversity in the models, ensuring all genders, races, and body types were celebrated equally on the show. Not only did he incorporate a variety of models, but he changed the stigmas around women models with this simple, yet effective strategy.

'The Price Is Right' Featured a Pregnant Model