The Price is Right is one of the longest-running TV game shows. Since its premiere in 1972, the show has used the same structure. At the start of every episode, four contestants bid on a prize’s retail price, and the winner moves on to play the rest of the game. As they move along, contestants can win prizes like cars, exotic vacations, and cash. The show's engaging format is a huge hit with the viewers, which is why The Price is Right continues to be on air even after all these years.

However, for a show that’s been airing for as long as The Price is Right, it’s bound to have its fair share of cringe-worthy moments. Since the contestants are picked from the live audience, you never really know who’s walking onto stage, and what they might do. In situations like these, even hosts as seasoned as Bob Barker and Drew Carey can’t help but play along. However, no matter how uncomfortable things get, you can’t help but watch — and this unscripted chaos is what makes the show so much fun to watch!

10 Bob Barker Accidentally Gives Contestant the Answer

Season 13 (1984)

Before Drew Carey took over in 2007, Bob Barker hosted The Price is Right for 35 years. Back then, Barker’s name was synonymous with the iconic game show, and his sense of humor is what made him stand out as the host. Despite all his jokes, Barker was pretty thorough when it came to his hosting responsibilities. But even the best of us slip up now and then — and that’s exactly what happened to him. During a 1984 episode of The Price is Right, Barker made the rookie mistake of sharing the correct answer with a contestant.

The blunder happened during the Pick-A-Pair game when a contestant named Albert had to choose two items that cost the same. Poor Albert only got one guess in before Barker accidentally spilled the beans on what the answer was. It took the host a few seconds to realize that the game wasn’t over just yet and that Albert was supposed to get another turn. After the realization hit, the audience had already started laughing at Barker. He flailed around a bit and tried to get the situation under control. But at that point, it was just too late — and even Barker knew that! Albert walked home with the prize basically being handed to him without any work.

9 Player Loses Control While Spinning the Wheel

Season 45 (2017)

The Spinning Wheel is one of the most iconic segments of The Price is Right. By landing on the right option, contestants can win prizes such as $1000, a spot in the Showcase, and even extra spins to keep the game going. The Spinning Wheel brings in the element of tension and suspense that game shows thrive on. So, it’s only natural for the contestants to be excited as they take their turn spinning the wheel.

However, all this excitement can also take a wrong turn. During a 2017 episode of the show, a contestant named Rene had the chance to come and spin the famous wheel after she won the initial bid. Now, Rene was here to win! She wasn’t going to go home without a prize, which is why she spun that wheel with all the energy she had. The only problem was that she used a bit too much strength and ended up falling as she was spinning the wheel. The entire ordeal was pretty embarrassing, and I don’t know how Carey controlled his laughter as he helped Rene stand back up. But she was a real sport and got right back to the game after that epic fall.

8 Celebration Leads to Dislocated Shoulder

Season 53 (2023)

In a high-stakes game such as The Price is Right, you can expect the contestants to celebrate their big wins in pretty wild ways. However, a contestant named Henry on the 2023 episode of the show took things to a whole new level. Now, Henry had 30 seconds to guess whether each digit in the price of a trip to Hawaii was lower than what was listed on the board. While Henry had a few guesses to get this right, he managed to solve the whole puzzle correctly in one guess.

When you watch the episode, you can tell that even he wasn’t expecting to get everything right as fast as he did. So, when Carey told him that he had won the round. Henry went into a frenzy and started jumping and punching the air to celebrate. And let’s just say this guy would make a pretty terrible boxer because he ended up dislocating one of his shoulders during the celebration. Carey had to then call in his wife to come and spin the wheel for him to make it to the Showcase round. Despite the injury, Henry won the trip to Hawaii, but it's safe to say that he made a quick trip to the ER before going on his vacation.

7 Model Gives Away Car

Season 44 (2015)

Manuela Arbelaez was one of the models who appeared on The Price is Right back in 2015. During an episode in Season 44, the Colombian actress and model gave the world one of the most memorable TV game show moments of all time. It all started when a contestant named Andrea had to guess the price of a brand-new Hyundai Sonata. After Andrea made her first guess, Arbelaez accidentally revealed the card with the actual price tag written on it.

The model was instantly embarrassed and tried to cover up her mistake — literally. But the damage was done and Carey had to come in and handle the situation. The host was left with no choice but to tell Andrea that she was walking away with that car without having to play any further. The contestant was obviously over the moon. But Arbelaez had to hide behind one of the props because of how embarrassed she was at her mistake, and I don’t blame her!

6 The Price Is Wrong!

Season 35 (2006)

While The Price is Right is partly a game of chance, the guesses you make have to be calculated. But for some reason, a lot of contestants seem to skip out on that part. Take Jose for instance, who appeared on the show during Season 35. Jose was competing against a woman named Gay. Their goal was to bid on a living room furniture set along with a luxury motorcycle. The first contestant passed the showcase to Jose, who admitted that he had no idea what all of this would cost.

For some reason, he ended up bidding $250,000, and his bid took Barker by surprise. The host, who rarely ever offered The Price is Right contestants any advice, asked Jose if he wanted to reconsider his bid and bring it down by a few thousand. But the man was insistent and believed in his estimate. If you ask me, Jose has never shopped a day in his life, because if he had, he would know that a price tag this big was way too much for the showcase. Barker revealed the actual price to be $20,685, which was a far cry from what Jose had predicted.

5 Car Crash on Set

Season 32 (2004)

The models on the show act as presenters, whose job is to bring in all the items and show them to the contestants. That’s what model Rachel Reynolds was trying to do when she ended up making one of the show’s biggest mistakes of all time. Before the beginning of a gaming segment, Reynolds had to drive a convertible onto the set to let the contestants know what they were playing for. I think Reynolds ended up mistaking the car’s clutch for its brake and accidentally ended up slamming into a door on the stage. It’s baffling to me how she would even make that mistake.

The contestant can’t control her laughter as she sees Reynolds crashing what is supposed to be her brand-new car. Reynolds is then seen looking into the camera, like a deer caught in the headlights. Barker takes the opportunity to reveal that this was the second time a model was too busy smiling at the camera while driving, and that resulted in a car crash. “This is just the way Rachel drives on the freeway too,” joked the host. Thankfully, though, no one was hurt in the car crash and Reynolds even had the chance to recreate the embarrassing moment during the show’s 2011 April Fools Episode.

4 Flip Flop Cheater

Season 33 (2005)

Flip Flop is one of the most famous games on The Price is Right. The contestants are shown a four-digit price for a prize. But the catch is that it’s completely wrong. The numbers are split into two pairs, and contestants have to rearrange them to come up with the right number. They can choose to flip the first pair, flop the second, or go all in and flip-flop both pairs at once. It sounds pretty simple, but with the pressure of an audience watching you and the prize at stake, the segment is a nail-biter if you love suspense.

But because the game is so fast, it’s easy for anyone to come in and manipulate the system. That’s exactly what happened during a 2005 episode where Barker caught a young man cheating and walked right off the stage. Instead of flipping or flopping the numbers, the guy pressed the button that would reveal the right answer. While Barker tried his best to reprimand the contestant for what he did, he had no choice but to give him the prize. But I have a feeling Barker didn’t really enjoy doing that.

3 Joy Makes Barker’s Head Spin

Season 34 (2006)

The game Ten Chances was introduced on the show back in 1975 and was an instant hit because it put the contestants’ judgment to the ultimate test. The format of the game required the contestants to figure out the prices of three prizes. However, they only had ten chances to do it. As the clock ticks, the prices are partially revealed and the contestants have to use the numbers given to make their guesses within their limited chances. Now, while the game is designed to be stressful for the contestants, a woman named Joy flipped the script and made it stressful for Barker! Joy walked onto the stage, ready to play the game.

As usual, Barker took a minute to explain the instructions to her. But as the game goes on, she keeps messing up, as though she doesn’t really understand the game. Now, you have to give it to Barker for staying so patient and explain every step of the game to Joy. But no matter how hard he tried, she just couldn’t figure out the rules, even as Barker kept shouting them at her. But the most shocking part was that, despite Joy’s mistakes, and Barker’s obvious annoyance at her, she managed to win the car with her final guess. And I can’t blame Barker for needing a moment to sit down after what had transpired.

2 Barker Breaks the Master Key

Season 12 (1984)

The Master Key game on the show presents the contestants with a choice between five keys. However, only one of them can unlock all the prizes. Two others open the locks for smaller rewards and the final one unlocks nothing. Now, watching someone pick up a key only to find that it’s a dud isn’t all that fun. But I love the Master Key game for all the tension it brings to the show. But one of my favorite moments from the game isn’t even related to the contestants — it’s related to Barker! During a 1984 episode of the show, a contestant named Joseph wins the initial bids and is brought onto the stage to play The Master Key.

The prizes in front of him include a new car, a kitchen work center, and a dishwasher. After Barker explains the rules to him, Joseph starts making his choices. When he picks up his key and walks over to the locks, Barker tries to help him out. But in doing so, the host first gets the key stuck in one of the locks. Once he manages to fix that problem, he ends up breaking the key by giving it a solid kick. You can tell that Barker wasn’t expecting it to break because he is extremely embarrassed. The host has to ask the audience to stop laughing at him because he is so ashamed after ruining the game. The good news is that the key was supposed to unlock the dishwasher. Not only that, but the other key Joseph picks unlocks the car. So for him, Barker’s kick definitely paid off!

1 Woman in Wheelchair Wins Questionable Price

Season 43 (2015)

The one thing about The Price is Right is that the game is designed to be equal for all kinds of contestants, since it doesn’t really require any physical strength. So, you can’t blame the producers or Carey for this one. During an episode of the show in 2015, Danielle Perez, a woman who used a wheelchair, won the initial bid. The contestant is over the moon as she gets onto the stage to see the prizes she’s going to be competing for.

However, when the prizes are revealed to be a treadmill and a sauna, the audience, along with Carey, gets a little awkward. But Perez was a really great sport and kept expressing how nice the gifts were, and how excited she was about the opportunity to win them. With her positive attitude, Perez actually won the prizes. But it was a little awkward and sad to see her putting in so much effort for items that she wouldn’t even be able to use. Talk about bad luck.

