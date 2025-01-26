The Price Is Right first premiered on CBS in 1972, as a re-imagined version of a game show of the same name that ran for a decade on NBC from 1956 to 1965. Bob Barker became a household name in his role as host on the show, serving as the face of the series for 35 years before retiring in 2007. After Barker's retirement, there was quite a bit of speculation about who could possibly step into the illustrious host's shoes after such a lengthy and legendary run on the cherished game show. Eventually, it was announced that accomplished comedian and actor Drew Carey would be taking over the iconic role.

With such an avid fanbase who never seems to tire of surprise prizes, guessing prices, and reoccurring games like 3 Strikes, Plinko, and Cliff Hangers, The Price Is Right seems set to carry on as TV's most beloved game show. In its impressive TV run, the game show has reportedly given away over $300 million in cash and prizes. But some contestants may be surprised by some of the rules that come attached with the highest price tags.

There Is More To Giveaways Than Free Prizes