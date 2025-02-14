One of the most famous The Price Is Right games, has added a new twist that has both fans and contestants raving. The American game show The Price Is Right is centered around contestants pricing grocery products and merchandise to win money. Some popular games on the CBS show include, Double Prices, Pay the Rent, Lunch-Bunch, and so much more. Over the years, some contestants like Cynthia Azevedo left a lasting impression on the longest running television game show by winning a million dollars in 8 seconds on the Clock Game. Meanwhile, other constraints like Corey exhibited huge failures, such as guessing that a hammock was worth about $7000.

While some games are a little more difficult to win at, there's one game that seems to be almost everyone's favorite and generally puts a little money in players' pockets: Plinko. Plinko is the most popular game on the show, but it didn't air in the series until 1983. Since then, it's become the most widely recognized game on The Price Is Right. Its simple, yet strategic rules have allowed many contestants the opportunity of winning a few extra bucks. However, it's a little over 40 years since the beloved game hit TV screens and the CBS crew has now up the ante with a new twist.

Plinko Is a Simple Yet Fun Game