"... in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes." This quote, attributed to Benjamin Franklin in 1789 (but written decades earlier by Christopher Bullock in his play The Cobbler of Preston), rings just as true now as it did then, even for game shows. Maybe not the "death" part — even at a whopping 2,000 pounds, The Price is Right's Big Wheel hasn't killed anyone — but surely not the "taxes" part either. After all, what kind of monster would rain on someone's big Showcase win? The I.R.S., that's who. After the last Plinko chip has been dropped, after the Showcase is won, and the cameras turn off, the taxman cometh.

'The Price Is Right's Taxing Rules, Explained

So, let's say you walk away from a successful stint on The Price Is Right with a Ford Mustang, a washer/dryer set, a Caribbean cruise vacation, and a cool $5,000 cash. You might understand taxes being paid on the $5,000, as crappy as it would be, but how can a Caribbean cruise be taxed? A non-cash prize is considered to be income at the reported value. In other words, your non-cash prize is treated as a cash prize. So, not only are you claiming the $5,000 as income, but the $40,000 car, the $2,500 washer/dryer combo, and say another $2,500 for the cruise. You are now reporting $50,000 in income, and paying the appropriate taxes at the state and federal levels. That's the state you won the prize in, by the way, so in the case of The Price Is Right, that's California. Those taxes are then claimed as a credit in the contestant's home state. But here's the catch: Even if your home state has a lower tax rate (which, compared to California's, is 49 states), you don't get back the difference.

Now here's where you really get screwed over. The government may see your non-cash prizes as income, but The Price Is Right does not. With few exceptions, if you win a non-cash prize, you take the non-cash prize — there is no option to accept the cash equivalent. Follow the logic: Your cash prize is cash. Your non-cash prize is also cash, but only to the taxman. So your non-cash prize, which technically is a cash prize, can't be exchanged for a cash prize. That would be the item's full retail value, by the way, not what you might pay at Crazy Freddy's Car Emporium. Win a really big prize, like Michael Stouber did in 2019, and you might even be knocked into a higher tax bracket, meaning you're paying even more for the prizes you won.

'The Price Is Right' Prize Winners Share Their Tax Horror Stories