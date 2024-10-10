The Price Is Right has been on television since 1972 and has seen some great wins. The show, which airs new episodes daily, has been a staple of game show television ever since. It even became a joke in Parks and Recreation when Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) pointed out how the show was a perfect sick day watch. Now, host Drew Carey has taken over hosting duties from Bob Barker and is continuing his legacy of giving contestants good advice. Which led to one taking home $5,000 from one punch alone.

The game is "Punch-a-Bunch" and it allows contestants to punch the board 3 times. Behind each of the pre-made holes is a cash prize with the big prize equaling $25,000. Carey pointed out that most contestants end up with one of the prizes in the hundreds but the big prizes are harder to get. When contestant Zachariah took to the stage, his punches left Carey speechless with his response. "The first punch is for..." Carey said, opening the card with a shocked expression. “I don’t like to use this word a lot but I really mean it this time: Bro.”

“I’m Going To Take the Money and Run"

Image from Paramount+

Carey revealed that the first card Zachariah won was for $5,000. Carey pointed out to him that there were only two cards higher on the board than the first card he pulled. “There are three more of these, two are higher. You can throw this away like it never happened.” Zachariah thought about it for a moment before deciding to take the money. “I’m going to take the money and run, Drew.” Carey told him that it was the right move, saying “Good for you,” to him.

Afterward, Carey revealed the following punches that Zachariah did had $2500 and $250 behind them. Carey pointed out that even the $2500 was rare for guests. Still, Zachariah's original decision left him with the most. Commentors on the show's Instagram clip of the game praised Zachariah for knowing when to take the money and leave. “Odds tell you to stop. He made the right move!” Another fan pointed out that it isn't even about the money, just the joy of getting to play on The Price Is Right. “I’d be thrilled just to play!” they wrote in the comments. “When else in your life would you get an opportunity like that? I’d play out every punch and be perfectly happy with $100.”

You can watch new contestants play Punch-a-Bunch on The Price Is Right on CBS and the show is available to stream on Paramount+

